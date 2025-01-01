If you have rheumatoid arthritis or you've had long-term exposure to certain hazardous materials, like asbestos, you may experience some problems with breathing. These problems could be caused by interstitial lung disease (ILD).

A large group of lung diseases, ILD leads to scarring in your lungs (sometimes called pulmonary fibrosis). The scarring replaces normal lung tissue, damaging how the lungs work and making it harder to get needed oxygen.

What Causes ILD?

In many cases, like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or sarcoidosis, the cause of your ILD isn't known.

Some types of ILD, like rheumatoid arthritis, happen when your immune system overreacts to your own body and damages your lungs. Exposure to mold, birds, toxic materials or some medicines and treatments can also lead to ILD.