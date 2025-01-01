Aortic Infection (Infectious Aortitis) Treatment

When your aorta swells, you may feel pain or get a fever. Infections in the blood vessel wall can cause swelling in your aorta. Inflammation of the aorta caused by bacteria is called infectious aortitis or mycotic aortitis. The aorta is the biggest blood vessel in your body. It’s in your chest and abdomen. Smaller arteries branch out from it, taking blood to different parts of your body.

If left untreated, infectious aortitis can lead to aneurysms or a leak in your aorta, which can be life-threatening. At UVA Health's Aortic Center, our heart and vascular experts have experience and special training in treating aortic conditions. We've been recognized for our artery, valve, and heart bypass surgery care.

Aortitis Treatment & Diagnosis at UVA Health

We use antibiotics to treat your infection. If damaged, we may have to remove the infected part of the aorta using surgery.

Several types of bacteria can cause an infection in your aorta:

Salmonella

Staphylococcus

Streptococcus

To diagnose your infectious aortitis, we perform:

Chest X-ray

Angiography

Electrocardiogram

Blood tests

Computed tomography (CT) angiography

Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA)

Symptoms of Infectious Aortitis

The symptoms of aortitis might include: