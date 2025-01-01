Infected Aortic Graft Treatment

The aorta is the biggest blood vessel in your body. When you need surgery on your aorta, we commonly use a graft. The graft is a synthetic tube that reinforces or replaces a diseased section of artery.

Aortic graft infection can happen in the graft’s synthetic material. Usually caused by bacteria, these infections can spread in your body. They can lead to sepsis, organ failure, and amputations. Infected aortic grafts threaten your life if untreated.

Aortic graft infections are infections of synthetic material that repair aneurysms or blockages in the artery. Bacteria, frequently the staphylococcus groups, cause these rare infections. These bacterial infections can be life-threatening.

Infected Aortic Grafts Treatment at UVA

Our experienced team of heart and vascular experts works with you on the best treatment options for your condition. We're recognized for our high-quality heart care, especially in aortic, valve, and bypass surgery.

To treat the infected aortic grafts, we can:

Treat the infection with antibiotics

Replace the infected graft with a new one

We use these tests to diagnose infected aortic grafts:

Computed tomography (CT) scan

Chest X-ray

White blood cell scans

Advanced imaging techniques (such as FDG PET-CT or SPECT-CT)

Infected Aortic Graft Symptoms

Symptoms of aortic graft infection include:

Fever

Pain in your chest, abdomen, or back

Chills

More serious symptoms may include: