Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP) is a bleeding disorder that reduces the number of platelets in your blood. Platelets are small cells in your blood that stick together to form blood clots. These clots help stop bleeding. Without enough platelets, you can bruise bruise or bleed from even minor injuries.
There's two types of ITP:
Acute ITP lasts less than six months and usually occurs in children
Chronic ITP lasts longer than six months and usually occurs in adults
What Causes ITP?
A fault in your immune system causes ITP. Your immune system places a tag on platelet cells that marks them as foreign material. Organs like the spleen and liver will then remove the tagged platelets as they pass through in the blood. Over time, this process reduces the number of platelets in your blood. Eventually, you lose enough platelets that your blood can't clot.
ITP Symptoms
You might notice the following symptoms:
Easy bruising
Blood in urine or stools
Bleeding for longer than normal following an injury
Unexplained nosebleeds
Bleeding from the gums
In adult women, heavier-than-normal menstrual periods
Red dots may occur in groups and resemble a rash
Diagnosing ITP at UVA
Your doctor will ask about your symptoms and perform physical and blood exams. The doctor may use these tests to:
Analyze levels of different blood cells, including platelets
Test your blood's clotting ability
Look for infections or other medical issues associated with ITP
End other medical conditions
Platelets originate in your bone marrow. If your platelets are low, then your doctor may sample your blood marrow. This will show whether other conditions are damaging the production of platelet cells.
Treating Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura
Some treatment options include:
Medications
Steroids to calm down the immune system, so it will stop killing platelets
Gamma globulin infusions to slow down platelet destruction through an IV
Platelet transfusion
Surgery
How to Avoid Bleeding When You Have ITP
To decrease the chance of bleeding injuries:
Stop contact sports such as football and rough game playing when platelet counts are low.
Avoid medications that contain aspirin or ibuprofen. These medicines can reduce platelet activity.