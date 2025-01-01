Lower back, groin, or belly pain? If you have atherosclerosis or have had infections, injuries, or surgery in your hips or lower back, you may get an iliac aneurysm. Iliac aneurysms can burst, which can cause life-threatening, uncontrolled bleeding.

An iliac aneurysm is a bulge and weakness in the wall of the iliac artery, found in your pelvis. At UVA Health, we can check you for aneurysms and partner with you on the right treatment.

Iliac Aneurysm Treatment at UVA Health

We can check you with these tests:

Computed tomography (CT) scan

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan

Angiography

We'll work with you to on the best treatment plan for your needs. Options include:

Close monitoring: You may have regular screenings to check the size and of the aneurysm. If it's not growing, you may not need treatment right away.

You may have regular screenings to check the size and of the aneurysm. If it's not growing, you may not need treatment right away. Lifestyle changes: Steps such as quitting smoking, controlling diabetes, and eating a low-fat diet to lower your cholesterol can help keep the aneurysm from growing.

Steps such as quitting smoking, controlling diabetes, and eating a low-fat diet to lower your cholesterol can help keep the aneurysm from growing. Medicine: You may get a prescription to reduce your cholesterol or blood pressure.

You may get a prescription to reduce your cholesterol or blood pressure. Surgery: UVA Health uses techniques that only need a small cut (incision) in your groin to repair you iliac aneurysm (minimally invasive endovascular procedure). Your surgeon may put in a stent-graft. Or might need open surgery to repair the aneurysm.

How Likely Am I to Get an Iliac Aneurysm?

You may be more likely to get iliac aneurysms if you: