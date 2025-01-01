Lower Throat Cancer

Hypopharyngeal cancer happens when cancer cells form in the bottom part of your throat. If you've noticed changes in how you talk or breathe, or noticed a lump in your neck, you'll want to be checked for hypopharyngeal cancer.

Hypopharyngeal Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you'll find highly skilled experts who specialize in this type of head & neck cancer. Learn more about our expertise in treating head and neck cancers.

We'll tailor treatment based on your type of cancer and whether it has spread outside the throat. You may need:

Surgery

Laryngopharyngectomy (removes your voice box and throat lining) Partial laryngopharyngectomy Neck dissection (removes lymph nodes in your neck)

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

What Is Hypopharyngeal Cancer?

Most hypopharyngeal cancers form in squamous cells. These are thin, flat cells lining the inside of the hypopharynx.

The hypopharynx is the bottom part of the pharynx (throat).

The pharynx is a hollow tube about 5 inches long. It starts behind the nose, goes down the neck, and ends at the top of the trachea (windpipe) and esophagus (the tube that goes from the throat to the stomach).

Air and food pass through the pharynx on the way to the trachea or the esophagus.

Who's at Risk?

Risk factors include:

Smoking tobacco

Chewing tobacco

Heavy alcohol use

Eating a diet without enough nutrients

Having Plummer-Vinson syndrome

Symptoms to Watch For

Growing tumors in the hypopharynx can quickly affect how you speak, breathe, and swallow.

The sooner we find cancer, the better we can treat it. You'll want to be checked for hypopharyngeal cancer or other condition if you have: