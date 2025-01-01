Excessive Sweating (Hyperhidrosis)

Hyperhidrosis is excessive sweating. It can be an embarrassing and serious problem that affects social, professional and intimate relationships.

You can have one of two types of hyperhidrosis:

Primary hyperhidrosis: Usually affects specific areas Has no known cause

Secondary hyperhidrosis: Usually affects the entire body Caused by an underlying condition



What Triggers Hyperhidrosis?

Triggers of primary hyperhidrosis include:

High emotional states, such as intense sadness, fear, anger or stress

Spicy foods

Hot climates

Certain medications

Triggers of secondary hyperhidrosis include:

Menopause

Fever

Infection

Cancer, such as lymphoma

Thyroid disease

Hypothalamic disorders

Adrenal tumor

Nervous system disorders

Diabetes

Tuberculosis

Drug withdrawal

Certain medications

Hyperhidrosis Symptoms

The sweating occurs most commonly in the palms of the hands, soles of the feet and/or armpits. In some cases, the sweating can also affect the entire body. Symptoms include:

Excessive sweating of palms of the hands and/or soles of the feet

Excessive sweating of the armpits, head and/or face

Increased amount of sweating

Change in pattern of sweating

Change in the odor associated with sweating

Stained clothing

Tests & Treatments

A starch-iodine test is often used on the armpits to determine the areas with the most active sweat glands. Once diagnosed, several treatment options exist.

Lifestyle Changes

To help decrease the uncomfortable feeling and odor associated with sweating, try:

Frequent clothing changes

Careful washing

Topical Treatments

You can use a number of topical creams to decrease sweating in a particular area. These include:

Aluminum chloride hexahydrate

Aluminum tetrachloride

Formalin compresses

Glutaraldehyde compresses

Iontophoresis (stimulation with electrical current)—needs to be repeated on a daily or weekly basis, eventually tapering off to every 1-2 weeks; may be used if prescription antiperspirants fail

Medications for Secondary Hyperhidrosis

While rarely used due to their side effects, medication options include:

Amitriptyline

Clonazepam

Beta blockers

Calcium channel blockers

Gabapentin

Oxybutynin

Indomethacin

Botulinum A Neurotoxin

This is the toxin produced by the bacteria that causes botulism. Injections of this toxin can decrease sweating in certain areas. It is often used on the palms of the hands and armpits. The effect of one cycle of injections may last for 6-8 months for most patients.

Surgery for Hyperhidrosis