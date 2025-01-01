Hydronephrosis happens when urine builds up in the kidneys and cannot drain out to the bladder. This causes one or both kidneys to swell. At UVA Health, you'll find urologists who have the expertise to treat this condition.

Hydronephrosis Treatment at UVA Health

Some causes of hydronephrosis resolve without treatment, such as pregnancy and kidney stones. But if you need surgery or other treatment to correct this problem, you'll find highly skilled experts at UVA Health.

Treatment may involve:

Draining excess urine from the kidney

Removing the blockage

Antibiotics to treat urinary tract infections

Medications to reduce excess uric acid excretion

Bladder catheter to drain the urine

Nephrostomy — a tube in your midsection to drain urine from the kidney

Surgery to remove a blockage or correct a defect

Surgery to remove part or all of the kidney

What Causes Hydronephrosis?

Two urinary system problems cause it:

A blockage may prevent urine from draining out of the kidneys.

A condition known as reflux may cause urine to flow back into the kidneys from the bladder.

These problems may result from:

A congenital blockage or defect in the urinary system

Kidney stones

A blood clot

Scarring of the ureter

A tumor in the bladder, cervix, colon, or prostate

Enlarged prostate

Enlarged uterus during pregnancy

Persistent urinary infection in the kidneys

Neurogenic bladder

Injury to structures in the urinary system, from surgery or trauma

Diagnosing Swollen Kidneys

Your doctor may examine your pelvis or rectum to feel for blockages. Your doctor may also want to run these tests: