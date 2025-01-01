Skip to main content

Hip Injuries in Sports

The hip is the area of your body where your leg meets your torso at the pelvis. The hip joint allows you to swing your leg so you can move. It also keeps you stable while standing, walking or running.

The hip is a complex joint. Pain in hip injuries in sports can come from overuse, injury, or strain. The source of your hip pain is not always clear. But we can help figure it out.

Hip Conditions We Treat in Sports Medicine

  • Hip bursitis
  • Hip impingement (femoroacetabular impingement or FAI)
  • Hip strain
  • Snapping hip

Treating Hip Injuries

Playing sports can put lots of strain on your hip joint. Running, jumping and quick turns wear on the hip, and the wrong move can lead to&nbsp;injury. When should you get your hip checked? Winston Gwathmey, MD, talks about the hip and what to do if it gets injured.

Symptoms of Hip Injuries in Sports

Symptoms of injuries include:

  • Pain in the hip or groin area
  • Difficulty moving your leg
  • Difficulty or pain with standing

Our sports medicine hip care isn’t just for athletes. Whether you’re injured through work or play, we’re here to help.

