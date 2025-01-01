Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV).

How Do You Get Hep C?

Hepatitis C can spread in two ways:

Through blood

From an infected woman to her baby during birth

Hepatitis C doesn’t spread through food or water or casual contact.

Why Get Treated for Hep C?

Many people don’t have symptoms, so they don’t get diagnosed or treated for this disease. What starts off as an infection develops into chronic hepatitis C.

Left untreated, chronic hep C can:

Severely damage your liver (scarring, called cirrhosis)

Increase your risk of liver cancer

Cause death

If you have chronic hepatitis C, you should get treated.

Hepatitis C Treatment

We can cure hepatitis C. It has a 95% cure rate with treatment that:

Requires a once-daily dose

Lasts 8-12 weeks

Causes minimal side effects

Is not expensive

To get started, we’ll need blood test and liver scan results from you.

Can’t Travel to UVA?

We can still help. Email us to get connected to telemedicine or other local services in your area.

Taking Care of Yourself After Treatment

Going through treatment to cure your hepatitis C doesn’t prevent you from getting re-infected.

To keep yourself from getting hep C again, avoid sharing drug-use equipment (needles, straws), or getting tattoos or piercings at unlicensed locations.

Liver Transplant: A Viable Option

In severe cases, you might need a liver transplant.

Contrary to common belief, if you have hepatitis C, you can have a liver transplant. You may even get a liver sooner than you'd expect.

Learn more about liver transplant at UVA.