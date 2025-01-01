Hemophilia treatment is complicated. And, as you get older, you'll also face other health issues. Managing your hemophilia requires knowledge and experience that’s not easy to find.

At UVA, you’ll find a personalized approach to your care based on decades of experience. You’ll get the support you need to maximize your life.

Hemophilia Expertise at UVA

Your care team includes a blood disorders doctor, nurse practitioner, nurse coordinator, social worker, and a physical therapist. Each person on your team will focus on helping you with a different aspect of living with a bleeding disorder.

The Benefits of Research

As a patient at an academic medical center, you’ll have access to the newest treatments and therapies available. You can participate in clinical trials and benefit from our constant research to advance medicine.

Growing Up With Hemophilia

Growing up with hemophilia has many challenges. Finding healthcare that stays with you as you age is important.

Our pediatric blood disorders clinic sees children with hemophilia. Adults stay in the same program. You’ll go to the adult blood disorders clinic and see new doctors, but some of your providers will stay the same. And the standards of care will remain the same, as part of the Hemophilia Treatment Center.

This kind of thorough care that stays with you leads to better health for your whole life.