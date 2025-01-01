Skip to main content

Cardiac Arrhythmia: Heart Rhythm Disorders

Sometimes feeling dizzy or like you're going to faint? Trouble breathing? Does your heart pound or flutter? You're probably worried. You have questions about your heart health. You might even wonder about your heart stopping. These issues could be a sign of a heart rhythm disorder.

Heart rhythm disorders happen when you have electrical problems in your heart. They can cause your heart to beat too fast or too slow. Or, your heartbeat might be uneven sometimes. The heart rhythm experts at UVA Health can answer your questions. If you have an irregular heartbeat, we're here to help.

UVA Health's Heart Rhythm Disorder Treatment

At UVA Health, we're always exploring new ways to treat and manage heart rhythm disorders, also called arrhythmias. Our arrhythmia care was the first of its kind in Virginia. We've since helped tens of thousands of patients manage their heart arrhythmia.

We offer a range of advanced treatments you can't always find nearby. And you'll have access to clinical trials as part of our research center.

Our heart rhythm program is a tertiary referral center. That means you'll get personalized care from our deeply experienced team using state-of-the-art equipment.

Nationally Recognized Heart Care

We've been nationally recognized and received several awards for our heart care, including from the American Heart Association, U.S. News & World Report, and others. Becker’s Hospital Review again named UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center to its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.

See other awards and recognition for our heart care.

When you have a heart rhythm disorder, it affects how your heart pumps, your blood pressure, and your pulse.

How Are Heart Rhythm Disorders Treated?

Heart rhythm disorders are treated in 3 main ways: 

  • Medications can control heart rhythm or prevent other issues, like blood clots
  • Therapies, like vagal maneuvers or cardioversion, can bring your heartbeat back to normal
  • Surgery and other procedures can be used to put in a device or directly treat your heart's electrical paths

Heart Devices for Rhythm Issues

Heart devices help us diagnose, manage and treat your heart rhythm disorders. Some, like pacemakers, need surgery to implant them.

See how heart devices can help you with your arrhythmia.

Genetic Counseling for Rhythm Disorders

Some heart and vascular conditions run in the family. That might mean there is something in your genes that causes it. Your genes are like instructions for creating and running your body. You get them from your parents.

Our genetic counselors can check you and your family members to see if you’re at risk for arrhythmia. They can also check if you have other health problems that could cause arrhythmias.

Don’t Ignore the Signs of Rhythm Issues

Sharon's Tachycardia Story

On Christmas Day, Sharon Flynn fainted at her friend's house. It wasn't the first time. Her symptoms were caused by tachycardia, a type of arrhythmia. Treating her tachycardia at UVA Health got her back to her active lifestyle.

  
    

    UVA is a leader in afib ablations with very little or no use of fluoroscopy, which reduces your exposure to radiation. We can treat heart rhythm disorders with both surgical and non-surgical options.

    
  
    

    Your heart rhythm treatment may include pacemakers or defibrillators. We can treat sudden cardiac arrest with an innovative subcutaneous implantable defibrillator (S-ICD) that's placed under the skin.

    
  
    

    We’re a research center that’s developed MRI protocols for patients with ICDs, including programming to minimize shocks. UVA is also participating in a study that uses a robotic arm ablation.

    

