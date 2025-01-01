Cardiac Arrhythmia: Heart Rhythm Disorders

Sometimes feeling dizzy or like you're going to faint? Trouble breathing? Does your heart pound or flutter? You're probably worried. You have questions about your heart health. You might even wonder about your heart stopping. These issues could be a sign of a heart rhythm disorder.

Heart rhythm disorders happen when you have electrical problems in your heart. They can cause your heart to beat too fast or too slow. Or, your heartbeat might be uneven sometimes. The heart rhythm experts at UVA Health can answer your questions. If you have an irregular heartbeat, we're here to help.

UVA Health's Heart Rhythm Disorder Treatment

At UVA Health, we're always exploring new ways to treat and manage heart rhythm disorders, also called arrhythmias. Our arrhythmia care was the first of its kind in Virginia. We've since helped tens of thousands of patients manage their heart arrhythmia.

We offer a range of advanced treatments you can't always find nearby. And you'll have access to clinical trials as part of our research center.

Our heart rhythm program is a tertiary referral center. That means you'll get personalized care from our deeply experienced team using state-of-the-art equipment.

Nationally Recognized Heart Care

We've been nationally recognized and received several awards for our heart care, including from the American Heart Association, U.S. News & World Report, and others. Becker’s Hospital Review again named UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center to its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.

See other awards and recognition for our heart care.