Skip to main content

Heart Failure

A healthcare provider showing a patient their heart failure results on a screen

If you or a loved one has received a heart failure diagnosis, you might feel worried and overwhelmed. Heart failure is a serious diagnosis. At UVA Health, you have options. 

Heart Failure Care Without the Hassle of Travel

We can work with healthcare providers near you if traveling to UVA is inconvenient. You can schedule lab work, sleep studies, and echocardiograms closer to home.

If you have a device implant, you can see the device team the same day you see the heart failure team. That means fewer trips for appointments.

And if you need to be in the hospital, we have a unit with dedicated heart failure nurses.

Full Range of Heart Failure Care

Our heart failure program offers a full range of treatment options:

Treating Heart Failure With Implanted Devices

Implanted Defibrillators

Implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICD) are small, battery-powered devices. They generate electrical impulses and keep both ventricles of your heart working together.

High-Tech Pacemakers

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy uses a special pacemaker to synch the left and right ventricles. Sometimes we combine this with an implantable cardiac defibrillator.

Mechanical-Assist Devices

A number of pumps can help your heart manage blood flow. These include:

  • An intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP)

  • Temporary pumps that stabilize your heart in the hospital

  • Ventricular assist devices (VADs)

The Heart Transplant Alternative

Ventricle assist devices, or VADs, improve your health, reduce symptoms, and give you more energy. At UVA, you’ll find a program that has earned special designation for providing VAD therapy.

Some people with end-stage heart failure can’t get  a heart transplant. They’re just too sick. If this describes you, don’t lose hope. You may qualify for “destination therapy VADs.” This mechanical heart device keeps your heart moving, so you can, too.

Heart Monitor to Prevent Problems: CardioMEMS

CardioMEMS measures the pressure in your heart. This small, wireless sensor can send info to your doctor. That alerts us to any issues before they become problems. You'll avoid hospital visits and rest easy as you live your life.

Heart Failure Treatment at UVA Health

James Bergin, MD, discusses heart failure and the treatments available at UVA Health.

Blog Heart Failure Tag

06/04/2025

Anorexia & Your Heart: Early Warning Signs

When you don't eat enough, it hurts your whole body, including your heart. Do you know the anorexia heart failure signs?

11/26/2024

7 Quick Questions With Heart Surgeon Jared Beller

Learn everything from the best part of his job to his biggest fear as a patient.

02/23/2023

Getting to the Heart: Highlights of Recent Heart Disease Research

Learn what recent research reveals about new avenues for treatments to prevent and treat heart disease and heart failure.

02/16/2023

Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?

There's no cure for heart failure. But with an early diagnosis, you better your chances. You can reverse heart failure symptoms; see your next steps now.

02/27/2020

Evelyn & Frank: From Signs of Heart Failure to a Remarkable Recovery

Evelyn Walton's first signs of heart failure were noticed immediately. Her tough spirit, combined with UVA's expert care team, led to a remarkable recovery.

09/08/2015

Better Heart Failure and Cancer Palliative Care (Podcast Tuesday)

People tend to confuse palliative care with end-of-life/hospice care. But palliative care is about symptom and pain management. Palliative care helps cancer and heart failure patients manage pain. Even after cancer is in remission, you could still have pain, nerve damage, fatigue and mood problems.

05/27/2014

Podcast Tuesday: What Is Heart Failure? [AUDIO]

05/24/2011

Heart Failure: Are You At Risk?

Tony was only 53. But he was often short of breath and too tired to play with his kids or enjoy golf. We often think heart failure only happens to older people, but younger adults like Tony with other (sometimes undiagnosed) heart conditions or other risk factors can also develop it. According to the American […]

Find a Related Provider