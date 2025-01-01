Heart Attack Expertise

Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health

We can diagnose you by using these tests:

Blood tests

Urine tests

Echocardiogram

Stress test

Nuclear scanning

Electron-beam computed tomography (EBCT)

Coronary angiography

Within the first six hours after a heart attack, we may give you medication to break up blood clots in the coronary arteries. If you have severe blockages, you may need immediate surgery, such as:

Balloon angioplasty, with or without stenting

Atherectomy

Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG)

What Causes a Heart Attack?

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is interrupted. Oxygen can't get to the heart muscle, which causes tissue damage or tissue death.

A heart attack may be caused by:

Thickening of coronary arteries

Accumulation of fatty plaques in the coronary arteries

Narrowing of the coronary arteries

Spasm of the coronary arteries

Development of a blood clot in the coronary arteries

Embolism that affects the coronary arteries

A STEMI heart attack is a type of heart attack where the coronary artery is completely blocked by a clot.

Your doctor can diagnose a STEMI heart attack through a particular pattern that appears on an electrocardiogram (EKG).

Heart Attack Symptoms

The severity of heart attack symptoms may vary and can easily confused for something else. A quick diagnosis and treatment are essential to your survival. You may be having a heart attack if you feel:

Squeezing chest pain behind your chest, especially if you're:

Exercising Feeling very stressed In cold weather Having a large meal

Pain or numbness in you left arm or jaw

Trouble breathing

Sweating

Nauseous

Feeling weak

Feeling like you'll pass out (or passing out)

Feeling anxious, especially with a sense of doom or panic without reason

If you experience signs of a heart attack, call 911 immediately.