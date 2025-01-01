Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), formerly called Wegeners granulomatosis (WG), is a rare disease that causes the walls of blood vessels to become inflamed, a condition called vasculitis. This limits blood flow to tissues and can affect any organ.

Causes of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis

GPA is a type of autoimmune disease. This means the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues. The cause is unknown.

Risk Factors

GPA does not appear to be passed from one generation to the next. It is more common in Caucasians, and in people of middle age.

Symptoms of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis

Symptoms and their severity vary from one person to another. In most cases, ear, nose, and throat symptoms appear first. These symptoms do not respond to normal treatment and worsen over time.

GPA can cause common cold- or flu-like symptoms such as:

Fever

Achy joints and muscles

Headache

Overall feeling of discomfort or fatigue

Lack of appetite

Weight loss

Common respiratory tract symptoms associated with GPA may include:

Hearing problems

Ear pain

Mid-facial pain

Persistent nasal discharge, with crusts or sores that do not heal

Recurrent nosebleeds

Discharge from the ear

Recurrent ear infection

Ulcers in the mouth and nose

Wheezing

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Diagnosis

Your doctor will ask about your symptoms and medical history and conduct a physical exam. The doctor may do tests to rule out other conditions, determine which organs are involved or to confirm the diagnosis.

Tests may include:

Blood tests

Urine tests

Biopsy — removal of a sample of affected tissue

Images may be needed of your bodily structures. This can be done with:

Chest X-ray

CT scan

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Treatment

The outlook is good with proper treatment, but without it, GPA is fatal. Medications can treat GPA. Some induce remission, while others are used for maintenance.