Gonorrhea
Gonorrhea is a type of sexually transmitted disease (STD). It can be treated with antibiotics, but it’s important to act quickly. Treatment also includes letting your partner know and making some lifestyle changes.
Treatment for Gonorrhea at UVA Health
Gonorrhea is treated with antibiotics.
Some strains of the bacteria are resistant to certain antibiotics. We'll check you carefully to help choose the best treatment option for you.
When getting gonorrhea treatment, it's important to take all medication as directed and avoid sex until you and your partners are symptom-free. Also, you should make sure your sexual partners are tested and treated.
Without treatment, gonorrhea can get worse and cause serious health problems. It can spread to your joints, brain, eyes, or heart.
In men:
- Epididymitis (painful swelling in the testicles that can lead to infertility)
- Urethritis (inflammation of the urethra that causes problems urinating)
- Prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate gland)
In women:
- Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID, a serious infection that can cause infertility)
- Infection in your baby during pregnancy
What Causes Gonorrhea?
Gonorrhea is caused by bacteria that spread during sex with an infected person. This can happen during:
- Oral sex
- Vaginal sex
- Anal sex
Who Is at Risk?
Anyone can get gonorrhea, but it’s most common among sexually active young adults. Your chances of getting gonorrhea go up if you:
- Are sexually active
- Have multiple sex partners
- Don’t use condoms
- Have had other STDs
Symptoms of Gonorrhea
Many people with gonorrhea don’t have symptoms. If symptoms do show up, it can take 1 to 14 days after exposure—or even a month in some cases.
Symptoms in Men:
- Discharge from the penis
- Burning when urinating
- Itching inside the penis
Symptoms in Women:
- Burning when urinating
- Unusual vaginal discharge
- Belly pain
- Bleeding that isn’t your period
Symptoms in Rectal Infections:
- Itching around the anus
- Soreness or bleeding
- Pain when having a bowel movement
Preventing Gonorrhea
You can lower your chances of getting gonorrhea by following these steps:
- Always use latex condoms during sex.
- Get regular STD check-ups if you are under 25 or at higher risk.
- Be in a monogamous relationship (only one sexual partner).