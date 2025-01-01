Gonorrhea is a type of sexually transmitted disease (STD). It can be treated with antibiotics, but it’s important to act quickly. Treatment also includes letting your partner know and making some lifestyle changes.

Treatment for Gonorrhea at UVA Health

Gonorrhea is treated with antibiotics.

Some strains of the bacteria are resistant to certain antibiotics. We'll check you carefully to help choose the best treatment option for you.

When getting gonorrhea treatment, it's important to take all medication as directed and avoid sex until you and your partners are symptom-free. Also, you should make sure your sexual partners are tested and treated.

Without treatment, gonorrhea can get worse and cause serious health problems. It can spread to your joints, brain, eyes, or heart.

In men:

Epididymitis (painful swelling in the testicles that can lead to infertility)

Urethritis (inflammation of the urethra that causes problems urinating)

Prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate gland)

In women:

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID, a serious infection that can cause infertility)

Infection in your baby during pregnancy

What Causes Gonorrhea?

Gonorrhea is caused by bacteria that spread during sex with an infected person. This can happen during:

Oral sex

Vaginal sex

Anal sex

Who Is at Risk?

Anyone can get gonorrhea, but it’s most common among sexually active young adults. Your chances of getting gonorrhea go up if you:

Are sexually active

Have multiple sex partners

Don’t use condoms

Have had other STDs

Symptoms of Gonorrhea

Many people with gonorrhea don’t have symptoms. If symptoms do show up, it can take 1 to 14 days after exposure—or even a month in some cases.

Symptoms in Men:

Discharge from the penis

Burning when urinating

Itching inside the penis

Symptoms in Women:

Burning when urinating

Unusual vaginal discharge

Belly pain

Bleeding that isn’t your period

Symptoms in Rectal Infections:

Itching around the anus

Soreness or bleeding

Pain when having a bowel movement

Preventing Gonorrhea

You can lower your chances of getting gonorrhea by following these steps: