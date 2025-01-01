Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve, often due to high eye pressure. Without treatment, it can lead to permanent vision loss. But with early care and the right treatment plan, vision loss from glaucoma can often be slowed or prevented.

At UVA Health, our eye specialists offer advanced care for all glaucoma types. Whether you're newly diagnosed or seeking a second opinion, you’ll be in trusted hands.

What Is Glaucoma?

Glaucoma is damage to the optic nerve that usually happens when the eye pressure is high. Without treatment, this can lead to vision loss. The vision loss usually starts with the peripheral (side) vision, and there may not be any symptoms.

Glaucoma Types & Symptoms

There are several types of glaucoma. The most common are:

Open-angle glaucoma

Narrow-angle glaucoma

Acute glaucoma

Glaucoma Symptoms

Glaucoma symptoms can develop slowly. They can also occur all at once. The symptoms differ. So do the treatments. Understanding what to watch for will help you know what action to take.

Some glaucoma symptoms appear slowly, over time. This is called open-angle glaucoma. Symptoms include:

No pain or early signs

Gradual loss of side vision

Trouble seeing in dim light

Glaucoma can happen suddenly. This is called acute angle closure glaucoma. You can recognize this if you suddenly have:

Severe eye pain or headache

Blurred vision

Red eyes

Halos around lights

Nausea or vomiting

If you have acute glaucoma symptoms, go to the emergency room right away.

Glaucoma Diagnosis

A glaucoma test is part of a full eye exam. It may include:

Measuring your eye pressure

Checking your side (peripheral) vision

Looking at the optic nerve

Scanning the thickness of your cornea and retina

At UVA Health, we use advanced tools to catch glaucoma early — even before you have vision problems.

Glaucoma Treatment at UVA Health

There’s no cure. But many glaucoma treatments can slow the disease and protect your vision.

Treatment may include:

Eye drops to lower eye pressure

Laser therapy to improve fluid

Glaucoma surgery if drops or lasers aren’t enough

Glaucoma Surgery

If other treatments don’t work, glaucoma surgery may help lower pressure in your eye.

We’ll help you choose the best treatment based on your type and stage of glaucoma. Find out about your options for glaucoma surgery.

Glaucoma Causes & Risk Factors

Common glaucoma risk factors include: