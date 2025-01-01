Glaucoma
Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve, often due to high eye pressure. Without treatment, it can lead to permanent vision loss. But with early care and the right treatment plan, vision loss from glaucoma can often be slowed or prevented.
At UVA Health, our eye specialists offer advanced care for all glaucoma types. Whether you're newly diagnosed or seeking a second opinion, you’ll be in trusted hands.
What Is Glaucoma?
Glaucoma is damage to the optic nerve that usually happens when the eye pressure is high. Without treatment, this can lead to vision loss. The vision loss usually starts with the peripheral (side) vision, and there may not be any symptoms.
Glaucoma Types & Symptoms
There are several types of glaucoma. The most common are:
- Open-angle glaucoma
- Narrow-angle glaucoma
- Acute glaucoma
Glaucoma Symptoms
Glaucoma symptoms can develop slowly. They can also occur all at once. The symptoms differ. So do the treatments. Understanding what to watch for will help you know what action to take.
Some glaucoma symptoms appear slowly, over time. This is called open-angle glaucoma. Symptoms include:
- No pain or early signs
- Gradual loss of side vision
- Trouble seeing in dim light
Glaucoma can happen suddenly. This is called acute angle closure glaucoma. You can recognize this if you suddenly have:
- Severe eye pain or headache
- Blurred vision
- Red eyes
- Halos around lights
- Nausea or vomiting
If you have acute glaucoma symptoms, go to the emergency room right away.
Glaucoma Diagnosis
A glaucoma test is part of a full eye exam. It may include:
- Measuring your eye pressure
- Checking your side (peripheral) vision
- Looking at the optic nerve
- Scanning the thickness of your cornea and retina
At UVA Health, we use advanced tools to catch glaucoma early — even before you have vision problems.
Glaucoma Treatment at UVA Health
There’s no cure. But many glaucoma treatments can slow the disease and protect your vision.
Treatment may include:
- Eye drops to lower eye pressure
- Laser therapy to improve fluid
- Glaucoma surgery if drops or lasers aren’t enough
Glaucoma Surgery
If other treatments don’t work, glaucoma surgery may help lower pressure in your eye.
We’ll help you choose the best treatment based on your type and stage of glaucoma. Find out about your options for glaucoma surgery.
Glaucoma Causes & Risk Factors
Common glaucoma risk factors include:
- Ocular hypertension (high pressure inside the eye)
- Family history
- Age over 60
- Diabetes or heart disease
- Past eye injuries
- Long-term use of steroid medications