Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) results when gastric acid, food and liquid from the stomach chronically flow up into the esophagus (the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach).

While most Americans suffer from heartburn at one time or another, it is estimated that 17 million Americans suffer from chronic GERD.

GERD Treatment Options

We can help you find relief. We can support eating and exercise habits that can prove effective as GERD treatment.

If GERD persists, you may choose surgery, called fundoplication.

What Causes GERD?

GERD occurs when a weak muscle at the bottom of your esophagus lets the contents of your stomach travel up, out of your stomach.

Along with dozen of other conditions, hernias, ulcers, scleroderma and some medications can weaken this muscle.

Lifestyle factors that can increase the risk of heartburn or GERD include:

Overweight

Exercising right after eating (especially jogging or strenuous activity)

Smoking

Lying down soon after meals

Bending over or straining, especially soon after meals

Alcohol (especially excess) use

Eating chocolate

Drinking carbonated beverages, caffeinated beverages and decaffeinated coffee

Eating spicy foods or acidic foods like citrus or tomatoes

The Effects of GERD

Untreated, GERD can cause longterm complications, like:

Esophagitis – inflammation of the esophagus

Bleeding and ulcers in the esophagus

Dental problems (due to the effect of stomach acid on tooth enamel)

Chronic laryngitis

Asthma attacks and/or pneumonia

Barrett’s esophagus – a precancerous condition that can lead to esophageal cancer

Esophageal cancer – may develop in patients who have Barrett’s esophagus

GERD Symptoms

The most common symptoms of GERD include:

Heartburn – a burning feeling that starts in the lower chest and may move up the throat

Frequent, persistent, recurrent or chronic indigestion:

Upper abdominal pain or discomfort following a meal Burping, bloating, heartburn, nausea and vomiting

Sour or bitter taste in the back of mouth or throat

Symptoms worsen when bending over, lying down, exercising or lifting heavy objects

GERD can also lead to bad breath, sore throat, cough, insomnia, wheezing, chest pain, and sleep apnea.