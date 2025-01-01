Gastrointestinal Cancer
Colorectal cancer. Pancreatic cancer. Esophageal cancer. Neuroendocrine tumors. Treating gastrointestinal (GI) cancers like these takes experience, expertise, compassion, and collaboration. You'll find all of this and more at UVA Health.
You can rely on UVA Health for a team-based approach to GI cancer care. Our staff includes specialists in every major form of GI cancer. We use highly advanced tools to make accurate diagnoses earlier and choose the best treatment for you. And our doctors work closely with our researchers to bring you targeted, life-saving therapies.
Gastrointestinal Cancer Surgery Experts at UVA Health
Gastrointestinal cancer strikes and spreads fast. Often, surgery is the only answer.
We want to see you before you're sick. Find out if you're high-risk. Let us treat cysts, polyps and disease. Avoid cancer altogether.
We specialize in difficult-to-treat GI cancers. Our expertise includes:
Research & Technology
Gastrointestinal Cancer Research
At UVA Health, our doctors also do research. This means we focus on the hardest cases. It also means we're always looking for new and better treatments.
Funded by the National Institutes of Health, we bring vital research from the lab to you.
Treating GI Cancer Without Surgery
Without making a cut, we can reach and treat digestive organs. This lessens pain and recovery time.
We access your GI tract with fiber-optic tubes. These go through your mouth. Then, stents go through the tube.
Get a referral for endoscopy.
- Colorectal Surgery
Find care for your colon, rectal, or anal cancer. Our colorectal surgeons have a national ranking.
- Liver Cancer Surgery
Whatever kind of liver tumor you have, we treat it. Liver resection removes cancer.
- Pancreatic Cancer Program
Pancreatic cancer is challenging. We produce some of the best results in the country.