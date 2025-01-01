Colorectal cancer. Pancreatic cancer. Esophageal cancer. Neuroendocrine tumors. Treating gastrointestinal (GI) cancers like these takes experience, expertise, compassion, and collaboration. You'll find all of this and more at UVA Health.

You can rely on UVA Health for a team-based approach to GI cancer care. Our staff includes specialists in every major form of GI cancer. We use highly advanced tools to make accurate diagnoses earlier and choose the best treatment for you. And our doctors work closely with our researchers to bring you targeted, life-saving therapies.

Gastrointestinal Cancer Surgery Experts at UVA Health

Gastrointestinal cancer strikes and spreads fast. Often, surgery is the only answer.

We want to see you before you're sick. Find out if you're high-risk. Let us treat cysts, polyps and disease. Avoid cancer altogether.

We specialize in difficult-to-treat GI cancers. Our expertise includes: