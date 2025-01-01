Fuchs dystrophy (also called Fuchs corneal dystrophy or Fuchs endothelial dystrophy) is an eye disease that affects the clear front part of your eye, called the cornea. It can cause blurred or cloudy vision, especially in the morning. It can worsen over time.

At UVA Health, our expert eye doctors specialize in treating corneal conditions like Fuchs dystrophy. We offer the latest cornea transplant technology. We’re here to protect your sight with advanced care and personal support every step of the way.

What Is Fuchs Dystrophy?

Your cornea helps focus light so you can see clearly. On the back of the cornea is a thin layer of cells called the endothelium, which keeps the cornea clear by pumping out extra fluid.

With Fuchs endothelial dystrophy, those cells slowly stop working. As fluid builds up, the cornea can swell and get cloudy, causing vision problems.

Fuchs dystrophy usually affects both eyes and gets worse slowly. It’s more common in people over age 50.

Fuchs Dystrophy Symptoms

Early on, you might not notice any symptoms. As the disease progresses, you may have:

Blurry or hazy vision (especially in the morning)

Glare or halos around lights

Trouble seeing clearly in dim light

A feeling like there’s something in your eye (grittiness)

Eye pain or sensitivity to light in later stages

As swelling increases, small blisters may form on the surface of the eye, which can be painful if they burst.

How Fuchs Dystrophy Is Diagnosed

A full eye exam is the best way to diagnose Fuchs corneal dystrophy. We may may:

Use a special microscope to check the condition of your conea

Use a special camera to check the cornea for swelling or damaged cells

Measure the thickness of your cornea

Count how many healthy endothelial cells you have

Early diagnosis is key to monitoring your condition and planning the best care.

Fuchs Dystrophy Treatment

There is no cure, but Fuchs dystrophy treatment can manage symptoms and protect your vision. For early stages, treatment may include:

Salt-based eye drops like Muro 128 to pull fluid out of the cornea and reduce swelling

Using a hair dryer on a low, cool setting at arm’s length to help dry the surface of the eye in the morning

Wearing sunglasses to reduce glare and protect your eyes

If the disease progresses and vision becomes more affected, we may recommend surgery.

Advanced Fuchs Dystrophy Treatment at UVA Health

When vision loss becomes severe, you may need a cornea transplant. At UVA Health, we offer the latest partial thickness corneal transplant procedures, including:

DSAEK (Descemet’s Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty): A partial transplant that replaces the damaged layer of the cornea without disturbing unaffected parts of the cornea

DMEK (Descemet’s Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty): A more advanced, thinner transplant with faster recovery and fewer complications

Our cornea specialists have deep experience with both procedures, helping you achieve the best possible vision with expert care. In fact, one of our surgeons played a significant role in developing partial thickness corneal transplant — now a standard treatment for Fuchs dystrophy.