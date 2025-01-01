Foot Care Services
Our foot care services offer foot exams, foot care and training to help you care for your feet.
Foot Care Services Tips
Some steps to take care of your feet:
- Wash your feet daily with warm water and soap
- Dry your feet well, especially between the toes
- Keep your skin supple with a moisturizing lotion
- Check your feet daily for blisters, cuts, sores, redness or swelling (use a mirror to check the bottom of your feet)
- Notify your doctor right away if you find something wrong
- Use an emery board gently to shape toenails even with the ends of the toes
- Wear socks or stockings without seams or bumps that are clean and soft and well-fitting
- Keep your feet warm and dry
- Wear shoes that fit well and do not rub toes or heels
- Examine your shoes daily for cracks, pebbles, nails or anything that could hurt your feet
- See your podiatrist (foot doctor) if you have a wound that is not healing
Also, make sure you don't:
- Walk barefoot indoors or outdoors
- Soak your feet without first checking the temperature of the water with your hand
- Use a hot water bottle or heating pad on your feet
- Put lotion between your toes
- Use a knife or razor blade to cut your toenails or feet
- Use chemicals or corn and callous removers yourself
- Rip off a hangnail
- Wear garters or other clothing that cut off circulation to your feet
- Smoke