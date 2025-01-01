Our foot care services offer foot exams, foot care and training to help you care for your feet.

Foot Care Services Tips

Some steps to take care of your feet:

Wash your feet daily with warm water and soap

Dry your feet well, especially between the toes

Keep your skin supple with a moisturizing lotion

Check your feet daily for blisters, cuts, sores, redness or swelling (use a mirror to check the bottom of your feet)

Notify your doctor right away if you find something wrong

Use an emery board gently to shape toenails even with the ends of the toes

Wear socks or stockings without seams or bumps that are clean and soft and well-fitting

Keep your feet warm and dry

Wear shoes that fit well and do not rub toes or heels

Examine your shoes daily for cracks, pebbles, nails or anything that could hurt your feet

See your podiatrist (foot doctor) if you have a wound that is not healing

Also, make sure you don't: