Swelling in your mouth, itchiness, or nausea after eating can ruin a good meal. If you find these symptoms happening after eating, they could be symptoms of a food allergy.

A food allergy is when your immune system (the part of your body that protects you from infections) has a reaction to a food or something added to the food. Your immune system has a reaction to something it shouldn't.

The most common triggers of a food reaction include:

Peanuts

Milk

Eggs

Fish and shellfish

Wheat

Soy

Tree nuts, like walnuts and pecans

Sesame seeds

You may be more likely to get food allergies if you have had eczema or other types of allergies, like hay fever.

Treating Food Allergies

If you think you've eaten something that you're allergic to and are having trouble breathing, call 911 for emergency medical help.

Treatments include:

Epinephrine — injected immediately in the event of a severe, life-threatening reaction (anaphylaxis)

Antihistamine medicine — to decrease swelling and itching

Corticosteroid medicine — for more severe swelling and itching

You should avoid foods and food ingredients that cause you to have an allergic reaction.

Food Allergy Symptoms

Symptoms include:

Skin rash, especially hives

Swelling (Angioedema) in lips, mouth, tongue, or throat

Stomach cramps or pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Skin itching

Cough

Wheezing

Shortness of breath

Nasal congestion

Severe drop in blood pressure

Gurgling stomach

Diagnosing Food Allergies

Your doctor will ask about your symptoms and medical history and perform a physical exam. Food allergies are often diagnosed based on your own observations. It's a good idea to keep a diary of your symptoms and note when your symptoms occur and what you have eaten.

Elimination Diet

The elimination diet should be done under your doctor's care. You will not eat a suspected food. If your symptoms decrease or go away, your doctor may be able to make a diagnosis.

If you eat the food and your symptoms come back, your doctor can confirm the diagnosis. This is most often only done in cases of skin irritation or atopic dermatitis.

Scratch Skin Test

Your doctor places a diluted extract of the food on your forearm or back. Then, your doctor carefully scratches your skin with a small pick or tiny needles. If there is swelling or redness, an allergic reaction may be present.

In rare cases, skin tests can cause a severe allergic reaction. This test should only be used under the supervision of a physician or other trained medical personnel.

RAST or ELISA Test

Your doctor may order blood tests (RAST or ELISA) that measure the level of food-specific IgE in the blood. IgE is a type of protein that the body produces when it's exposed to something it's allergic to. The presence of IgE in the blood may indicate an allergy, but this may not be enough to make a diagnosis.

Preventing Food Allergies

To reduce your chance of having a food allergy reaction: