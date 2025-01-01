Uterine Fibroids Treatment Options

DANA L. REDICK: Uterine fibroids are incredibly common condition. Anywhere from maybe 30 up to 50% of women have fibroids.

ALAN MATSUMOTO: They are benign growths of the uterus. That's a condition that can affect the woman's work life, social life, self image, and the ability to carry on their normal daily activities.

DANA L. REDICK: The common symptoms people complain of are bleeding. Usually their periods are heavier or longer, or they have bleeding between periods. They may also have some symptoms of their bladder where they feel like they're having to go all the time. Some people have more pain and difficulty with intimate contact or sexual function.

We also have women who have called bulk symptoms. Now certainly, other things can cause bleeding problems. Other things can cause bulk symptoms. Other things can affect your bladder. A general guideline is well-trained to manage fibroids, and many women can seek care locally. But one of the really neat things about our Uterine Fibroid Treatment Center is that it's a multi-disciplinary clinic. And what that means is that we have physicians who are radiologist, and physicians who are gynecologist.

ALAN MATSUMOTO: Because we work closely together, our knowledge and our levels of experience can complement each other to allow a patient to gain much greater insight in a single setting, so that they can ask questions specific to each one of us.

DANA L. REDICK: You get that team approach. You get someone thinking through all the different options to give you what's going to fit your symptoms and goals the best.

ALAN MATSUMOTO: We have all the technology to allow us to provide the full service range from magnetic resonance guided focus ultrasound-- there are fewer than 50 sites across the United States-- to robotic surgical techniques to hormonal manipulation. So we are one of the institutions that not only has all the technology, but we have a team of physicians that really have partnered to allow a patient to have very personalized care. Fibroids are very common, but a patient's situation is very individual.

