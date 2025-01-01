Skip to main content

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Options

Pain or unusual bleeding during your period could be a sign of uterine fibroids. They don't usually cause symptoms or need treatment. But if they do, you want to find the best uterine fibroid treatment options available.

Fibroids are growths in the wall of your uterus. They aren't cancer (they are benign). The growths may be as small as an apple seed or as large as a grapefruit. As many as 2 out of 3 women have them by age 50.

At UVA Health, you'll find a range of treatment options. Not every option is right for every patient. Our experts will work with you to figure out the best treatment for you.

Uterine Fibroid Treatment at UVA Health

Pain, discomfort, bleeding: Fibroids can hurt your body and your lifestyle. We have options to get you to better. 

Our fibroid treatments include:

Uterine Fibroid Clinic Overview

Our expert radiologists and gynecologists work&nbsp;with you to find the best treatment for your individual symptoms.

Uterine Fibroid Surgery Options

Surgery can remove fibroids and treat your symptoms. But traditional surgery uses big cuts. Open (traditional) surgery can result in a long, painful recovery.

At UVA, we can offer some alternative methods. With smaller cuts, ultrasound, and video technology, we can do same-day procedures that don’t cause the same risks and complications.

Learn more about minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.

Choosing to Wait & Watch

Your best option may be to wait and see how your condition progresses, especially for:

  • Women with mild symptoms
  • Those near menopause
  • Women who plan to have children

During this time, we watch your fibroids to see how quickly they may grow. Lifestyle or dietary changes can help reduce symptoms. We may also prescribe medicine for your symptoms that don't directly treat the fibroids. If symptoms continue, treatment may be the answer.

Hormones

Some hormonal medications, like birth control pills, can help with symptoms of fibroids. Some of these medicines can also reduce the size of your fibroids. 

Why Did I Get Fibroids?

Uterine fibroids are very common. It's not clear why people get them. If you're Black, you may be more likely to have them. Often, they're found when you're getting a routine pelvic exam.

Fibroid Symptoms

Most women don't have symptoms from fibroids. Whether or not you get symptoms may depend on the size and location of the fibroids. Symptoms can include:

  • Pain or pressure in your pelvic area
  • Heavy bleeding, strong cramping, or clots during your period
  • Long periods or bleeding in between your periods
  • Pain during sex
  • Problems with urination or constipation
  • Bloating or swelling in your abdomen
  • Lower back or leg pain
  • Problems getting pregnant 
  • Miscarriages

Find a Related Provider

Related Locations