Femoral Aneurysm Treatment

Unexplained pain below your knee? It could be a sign of a femoral aneurysm. Femoral aneurysms can burst, which may cause life-threatening, uncontrolled bleeding. The aneurysm may also cause a blood clot. That could lead to a leg amputation.

A femoral aneurysm is a bulge and weakness in the wall of your femoral artery. It's found in your thigh. The experts at UVA Health can check you for aneurysms and work with you on the best treatment.

Femoral Aneurysms Treatment at UVA Health

We can check if you have a femoral aneurysm with these tests:

Ultrasound

Computed tomography (CT) scan

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan

Angiography

Surgery is usually needed to treat femoral aneurysms. Your surgeon replaces the artery with a graft or creates a route around the aneurysm (bypass).

It's important for you to carefully control high blood pressure with medicine, if needed.

Causes of Femoral Aneurysms

We don't know the exact cause of femoral aneurysms. Atherosclerosis may play a key role. Injury to the artery may also cause a femoral aneurysm.

Are You at Risk for a Femoral Aneurysm?

You may be likely to get a femoral aneurysm if you:

Have high cholesterol

Have high blood pressure

Smoke

Have an infection

Have had blood-vessel reconstruction in one or both legs

Many femoral aneurysms have no symptoms. The most common symptom is pain below the knee.