Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer grows in the lining of the esophagus. This tube moves food and liquid from your throat to stomach. Cancer in this part of your body can cause acid reflux and pain while you eat. It can also cause a lot of worry about what to do next.

At UVA Health, you can depend upon expertise gained from both experience and research. If you need options, we can help. As Virginia's first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, you can trust that we know the latest about esophageal cancer treatment. You'll find clinical trials and advanced technologies that give you every advantage.

Esophageal Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

    We do as much as possible to get rid of your cancer. We use surgery as the primary remedy. It removes cancer cells by taking out part of your esophagus.  

    We can do this surgery using VATS. With tiny video cameras, surgeons only have to make small cuts to perform the procedure.

    High-Tech Treatments

    We also have alternatives to surgery, like:

    • Laser therapy uses a narrow beam of intense light to kill cancer cells
    • Electrocoagulation uses an electric current to kill cancer cells

    Standard Cancer Therapies

    Your doctor may recommend these treatments along with surgery:

    We'll need to check on your health and measure the size of your tumor. The best treatment depends on the stage of your cancer. 

    A Second Opinion Can Help

    Doctors often send patients to us for second opinions. They trust that we:

    • Have extensive knowledge of this disease
    • Offer the latest types of surgery  
    • Use therapies that don't need surgery, if possible

    Do You Have Cancer in Your Esophagus?

    Your chances for recovery improve if we find the cancer early. Watch for:

    • Swallowing problems
    • Weight loss
    • Chest pain
    • Hoarseness and cough
    • Reflux and/or heartburn

    These symptoms don't mean you have cancer. We'll need to do X-rays, look down your throat, and do a biopsy to make a diagnosis.

    Ronald's Esophageal Cancer Story

    UVA Health cancer experts teamed up with doctors closer to Ronald's Bedford, Virginia home. This meant he didn't need to miss work for his chemo and radiation treatment for stage 3 esophageal cancer. Watch Ronald tell his story.

    Esophageal Cancer Clinical Trials
    Adults with Locoregional Esophageal and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma invited to be in a research study

    The University of Virginia is conducting a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over, who have Locoregional Esophageal and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma. This study is being done to answer the following questions: 1. What are the good and bad effects of using usual chemotherapy and radiation plus the immunotherapy, nivolumab, before standard surgery for your condition? 2. What are the good and bad effects of adding the immunotherapy nivolumab versus adding nivolumab and ipilimumab after standard surgery for your condition? If you decide to take part in this study, you will either get chemotherapy and radiation for up to 2 monthsfollowed by surgery, or you will get chemotherapy, radiation, and a drug called nivolumab for up to 2 months followed by surgery. Then, following surgery, you will either receive nivolumab therapy for 6 months or nivolumab plus another drug called ipilimumab for 6 months. After you finish treatment, your doctor will continue to follow your condition for up to 7 years after surgery and watch you for side effects. After you stop receiving the study treatment, you will visit the clinic once every 3 months for two years, then every 6 months for a total of up to 7 years after your surgery. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03604991

    A Phase III Multi-center, Open-label, Sponsor-blinded, Randomized Study of AZD0901 Monotherapy Compared with Investigator’s Choice of Therapy in Second- or Later-Line Adult Participants with Advanced/Metastatic Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma Expressing Claudin18.2

    A022102: Testing the addition of a third chemotherapy drug to the usual combination of two chemotherapy drugs for metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma

    The University of Virginia Comprehensive Cancer Center seeks adults ages 18 and over with Metastatic HER2-Negative Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma. The purpose of this study is to compare the usual treatment alone to adding a third chemotherapy drug called irinotecan to the usual treatment. The addition of irinotecan to the usual treatment could shrink your cancer and extend your life, but it could also cause side effects. This study will help the study doctors find out if this different approach is better, the same, or worse than the usual approach. To decide if it is better, the study doctors will be looking to see if the treatment with mFOLFIRINOX, the three-drug chemotherapy, increases the life of patients by 6 months or more compared to the usual approach with FOLFOX, the two-drug chemotherapy. This chemotherapy drug, irinotecan, is already approved by the FDA for use in stomach and esophagus cancer, but most of the time it is not used until FOLFOX, the standard two-drug chemotherapy, stops working. This study has 2 study groups. Group 1 will receive mFOLFIRINOX, the three-drug chemotherapy, and Group 2 will receive mFOLFIRINOX, the three-drug chemotherapy. You will be assigned to one of the groups through a process called “randomization” which means that your doctor will not choose and you cannot choose which study arm you are in. You will have 50% chance of being in Group 1 or Group 2. With either treatment regimen, you may also receive nivolumab in addition to the chemotherapy. If your tumor has PD-L1 composite positive score (CPS) = 5, you will receive nivolumab. If your tumor has CPS<5, you may receive nivolumab at your doctor’s discretion, unless there are contraindications. The study involves receiving the study drugs, as well as coming in for study visits, which include exams, laboratory tests, and procedures such as having your blood drawn, imaging, and talking to the study doctor. If you choose to take part and are deemed eligible for participation, you will receive the study drug treatment on day 1 of each cycle (every 14 days) until your disease stops responding to treatment or until you develop toxicities that you cannot tolerate. After you finish your treatment, your doctor will continue to watch you for side effects and follow your condition. If you stop treatment due to toxicities or because your disease stopped responding, your doctor will follow you by clinic visits until your disease progresses and then will follow up with you either in clinic or by phone every 6 months for up to 3 years from when you started the study. You and/or your insurance plan will need to pay for the costs of medical care you get as part of the study, just as you would if you were getting the usual care for your cancer. Additional information can be found here: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05677490 [email protected]

