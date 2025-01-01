Erectile Dysfunction (ED)

What Causes Impotence?

The following factors can cause erectile dysfunction.

Venous Leak

The blood vessels that keep the blood from leaving the penis may be injured or have disease. This can cause a leak in these vessels. Blood can escape through these leaks during an erection. This means that an erection cannot be made or may not last long.

Neurovascular Function

Problems with the nerves and blood vessels can cause impotence. Conditions that can cause problems include:

Nerve dysfunction — can reduce feeling in the penis, resulting in impotence

Diabetes — interferes with nerve signals

Hardening of the arteries — can cause reduced blood flow

Peripheral neuropathy, spinal cord injury and surgery — can damage nerves

Side-effects from medications

Psychological Factors

Many of the nerve signals needed for an erection come from the brain. Emotional problems may play a role in men who suddenly develop impotence.

Are You at Risk for ED?

Factors that increase your chance of developing impotence include:

Age: 65 and older

Race: Hispanic

Obesity

Medical conditions:

Diabetes Hardening of arteries Chronic kidney disease Liver failure Peyronie's disease — bending of the penis caused by scar tissue Endocrine disorders Neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, peripheral neuropathy and stroke Hypertension Psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety and depression

Traumatic conditions:

Vascular surgery Pelvic surgeries, particularly for prostate cancer Spinal cord injury

Behaviors:

Alcohol use Illegal drug use Anabolic steroid use Heavy smoking Interpersonal conflicts with a sexual partner

Medications

ED Diagnosis

Your doctor will ask about your symptoms and medical history and perform a physical exam. Expect questions about the frequency, quality and duration of your erections. Your doctor may also test your bodily fluids with blood tests.

Nocturnal Penile Tumescence Testing

This test monitors erections while you sleep. Involuntary erections during sleep are normal. If you have impotence but have normal erections during sleep, the problem may be emotional. If you have problems with an erection even while you sleep, the problem may be physical.

Imaging

Doppler imaging is used to look at the blood flow. The test checks for blood flow in the penis. It also looks for blockage in the arteries or veins that supply the penis.

Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

Your doctor may prescribe certain ED medications. Use caution and talk to your doctor before taking any over-the-counter medications for impotence. Some of them may be unsafe.

Vacuum Devices

A vacuum device pulls blood into the penis. A band placed around the penis helps to keep the erection. A vacuum device may include:

Plastic cylinder for the penis

Hand pump for pumping air out of the cylinder

Elastic band for holding the erection after removal of the cylinder

Vascular Surgery

Vascular surgery repairs the blood vessel leaks.

Penile Implants

Your doctor may put in place a penis implant that inflates to simulate an erection.

Sex therapy may help impotence resulting from:

Ineffective sexual techniques

Relationship problems

Anxiety

Depression

Preventing ED

To reduce your chance of becoming impotent: