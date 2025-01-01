Skip to main content

Epilepsy Treatment & Care

Experiencing a seizure is a disorienting and alarming experience. If you've had two or more seizures, you may have epilepsy. At UVA Health, you'll find specialists who can help lower the number of seizures you have. Our epilepsy treatment specialists use the most advanced tools to support and care for you. 

Epilepsy Treatment at UVA Health

Our epilepsy services have achieved international recognition for our robust services.

It takes high-tech expertise to track and understand your brain and the electrical signals that cause your seizures. The more we know, the better we can treat you. 

As an academic medical center, our experts use the latest research to give you specialized, targeted care.

Do You Have Complex Seizures?

Complex epilepsy or complex seizures can fly under the radar. Sometimes people don't even know they have them. 

The National Association of Epilepsy Centers has accredited our program as a level 4 epilepsy center. This means we offer the expertise and facilities necessary to provide the highest level of care for complex epilepsy.

Types of Epilepsy We Treat

  • Benign rolandic epilepsy
  • Childhood absence epilepsy
  • Chronic epilepsy
  • Developmental malformations
  • Frontal lobe epilepsy
  • Genetic epilepsies
  • Hypothalamic hamartomas
  • Infantile spasms
  • Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy

    Why Choose UVA Health?

    Nathan Fountain, MD, explains why he treats epilepsy at UVA Health.

    Epilepsy Care: Diet, Therapies, & More

    Our program includes: 

    • Evaluation 
    • Video-EEG monitoring 
    • Neuropsychological evaluation and consultation
    • Psychological evaluation and social services
    • Rehabilitation, physical and occupational therapy
    • Ketogenic diet and nutritional guidance
    • Medication management
    • Surgical evaluation

    Treating Medication-Resistant Epilepsy

    If anti-seizure medicines don't work well enough for your epilepsy, you may have intractable epilepsy. We offer several treatments for this kind of epilepsy, including:

      As a designated Level 4 epilepsy center, we provide exceptional pediatric epilepsy care, such as inpatient monitoring to diet counseling. Our pediatric experts have the training and expertise to treat our youngest patients, from infancy to adolescence.

      At UVA, we're committed to advancing both our understanding of the causes and effects of epilepsy and seizure disorders, and to investigating new treatments for these conditions, such as focused ultrasound and gamma knife. Pushing the boundaries of current medicine ensures a better future for our youngest patients.

      If your patient is in need of the advanced epilepsy monitoring and care we can provide, our referral specialists are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by phone and online, to help you get your patient the care they need.

