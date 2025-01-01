Epilepsy Treatment & Care

Experiencing a seizure is a disorienting and alarming experience. If you've had two or more seizures, you may have epilepsy. At UVA Health, you'll find specialists who can help lower the number of seizures you have. Our epilepsy treatment specialists use the most advanced tools to support and care for you.

Epilepsy Treatment at UVA Health

Our epilepsy services have achieved international recognition for our robust services.

It takes high-tech expertise to track and understand your brain and the electrical signals that cause your seizures. The more we know, the better we can treat you.

As an academic medical center, our experts use the latest research to give you specialized, targeted care.

Do You Have Complex Seizures?

Complex epilepsy or complex seizures can fly under the radar. Sometimes people don't even know they have them.

The National Association of Epilepsy Centers has accredited our program as a level 4 epilepsy center. This means we offer the expertise and facilities necessary to provide the highest level of care for complex epilepsy.

Types of Epilepsy We Treat

Benign rolandic epilepsy

Childhood absence epilepsy

Chronic epilepsy

Developmental malformations

Frontal lobe epilepsy

Genetic epilepsies

Hypothalamic hamartomas

Infantile spasms

Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy