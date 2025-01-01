Endocrine Cancer
Endocrine cancer forms in glands, resulting in:
- Adrenocortical carcinoma
- Parathyroid cancer
- Thyroid cancer
Other cancers that affect the endocrine system include:
Understanding Endocrine Tumors
Glands serve as a control panel for your body. They send hormones through your bloodstream. The chemicals in hormones tell your organs how and when to:
- Reproduce
- React to stress
- Grow
- Use energy
- Build muscle
Tumors in your glands can make hormones that cause serious illness. This means you'll need care before and after treatment.
The good news: We can treat endocrine tumors if we find them early.
Treating Endocrine Cancer
We use a team approach to treat endocrine cancer. We have cancer doctors, surgeons, radiologists, endocrinologists and neuro-oncologists, all trained in finding and treating complicated cancers.