Effort subclavian vein thrombosis, also known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, is a blood clot that occurs in the subclavian vein under the collarbone. A type of thoracic outlet syndrome, effort vein thrombosis usually occurs when the vein is compressed between the first rib and collarbone.

Causes of Effort Vein Thrombosis

You may experience effort vein thrombosis if you have a large neck and upper-arm muscles or overexertion of those muscles. Other causes include:

Presence of an extra rib above the first rib that compresses the subclavian vein

Previous collarbone or rib fracture

An abnormal ligament that compresses the subclavian vein

Repetitive movement of the arm and shoulder with over the head extension

Symptoms of Effort Vein Thrombosis

Pain, swelling or congestion in the affected arm

Affected arm turns blue

Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, our experts will see if you have this condition using these tests:

Ultrasound imaging

Venogram

Magnetic resonance venous (MRV) imaging

Your doctor may recommend anticoagulant medication to prevent blood clots from forming.

Our experts offer the following treatments for subclavian vein problems.

Thrombolysis

Your doctor inserts a catheter into a vein in the arm and up to the clot's location under the collarbone. Medication helps dissolve or slowly break up the clot.

You'll need to take anticoagulant medication after the procedure to prevent new clots.

Surgery

You may need surgery to remove the segment of rib and the ligaments and muscles that cause vein compression. Removal prevents formation of new blood clots.