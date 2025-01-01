Effort Subclavian Vein Thrombosis
Effort subclavian vein thrombosis, also known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, is a blood clot that occurs in the subclavian vein under the collarbone. A type of thoracic outlet syndrome, effort vein thrombosis usually occurs when the vein is compressed between the first rib and collarbone.
Causes of Effort Vein Thrombosis
You may experience effort vein thrombosis if you have a large neck and upper-arm muscles or overexertion of those muscles. Other causes include:
- Presence of an extra rib above the first rib that compresses the subclavian vein
- Previous collarbone or rib fracture
- An abnormal ligament that compresses the subclavian vein
- Repetitive movement of the arm and shoulder with over the head extension
Symptoms of Effort Vein Thrombosis
- Pain, swelling or congestion in the affected arm
- Affected arm turns blue
Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health
At UVA Health, our experts will see if you have this condition using these tests:
- Ultrasound imaging
- Venogram
- Magnetic resonance venous (MRV) imaging
Your doctor may recommend anticoagulant medication to prevent blood clots from forming.
Our experts offer the following treatments for subclavian vein problems.
Thrombolysis
Your doctor inserts a catheter into a vein in the arm and up to the clot's location under the collarbone. Medication helps dissolve or slowly break up the clot.
You'll need to take anticoagulant medication after the procedure to prevent new clots.
Surgery
You may need surgery to remove the segment of rib and the ligaments and muscles that cause vein compression. Removal prevents formation of new blood clots.