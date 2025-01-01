Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, is a chronic inflammation of the outer layers of the skin. It's not contagious but the itchiness can make life miserable. A dermatologist can help you find relief.

Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health

Your doctor can usually diagnose eczema based on how your rash looks and where on your body it’s located.

Treatment options may vary, but their aim is to help you stop scratching, avoid flare-ups and avoid skin infections. Your doctor may recommend more than one treatment depending on your condition. They include:

Medications

Prescription creams and ointments containing cortisone, tacrolimus or pimecrolimus

Oral medications, such as prednisone or cyclosporine (for severe cases)

Antibiotics applied directly to the skin or taken by mouth (only for treating infections)

Prescription or over-the-counter antihistamines to help prevent itching

Treatment with ultraviolet A light and 5-methoxypsoralen (PUVA)

Photophoresis (for severe cases)

Who's at Risk?

We don't know the cause but genetics, environment, and allergies seem to contribute to whether you'll develop eczema.

Eczema becomes less common over the age of 10 and it’s usually diagnosed under the age of 5. Other risk factors include:

Asthma or hay fever

Urban areas or places with low humidity

Relatives who have eczema or allergic disorders

Exposure to certain fabrics, perfumes in soaps, dust mites or foods

Stress, especially if it leads to scratching

Frequent washing of affected areas

Scratching or rubbing of skin

Black or Asian ethnicity

Immunosuppressant medications

Eczema Symptoms

Symptoms vary from person to person, and scratching can cause or worsen some of the symptoms. Symptoms include: