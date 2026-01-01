Eating Disorders in Children

Eating disorders are serious health conditions that affect how someone eats, thinks, and feels about food and their body. They can happen no matter your age, size, gender, race, and background. With care, recovery is possible.

An eating disorder is not a choice or a phase. It is a complex medical and mental health condition that can affect:

The body : Heart, stomach, hormones, and growth

: Heart, stomach, hormones, and growth Thoughts : Food worries and body image concerns

: Food worries and body image concerns Emotions : Anxiety, sadness, and irritability

: Anxiety, sadness, and irritability Daily life: School, sports, and friendships

There are many different types of eating disorders. They are all serious and require treatment to reach a full recovery. Eating disorders can look different from one person to another, but all can affect physical health, emotional well-being, and development.

Common Eating Disorders in Pediatrics

While some eating disorders fit these clinical guidelines, disordered eating can take many forms.

Anorexia Nervosa

Eating much less than the body needs

Strong fear of weight gain

Trouble seeing body size clearly

Can occur at any body weight

Atypical Anorexia Nervosa

Same thoughts and behaviors as anorexia

Weight may be in the average or higher range

Medical risks are just as serious as anorexia

Bulimia Nervosa

Eating large amounts of food in a short time (binging)

Trying to “undo” eating (vomiting, laxatives, restricting, over-exercising)

Feeling out of control around food

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID)

Very limited eating due to taste, texture, fear of what happens when eating (choking, stomach pain, nausea), or low interest in food

Not about weight or body shape

Binge Eating Disorder (BED)

Eating large amounts of food in a small period of time

Eating very fast or past fullness

Feeling shame or distress afterward

Eating Disorder Warning Signs

If you're worried that someone you care about has an eating disorder, these are some of the signs that you can look out for.

Changes in Eating or Behavior

Skipping meals or eating very small portions

Cutting out food groups

Eating in secret

Frequent trips to the bathroom after meals

Physical Signs

Dizziness or fainting

Stomach pain or constipation

Feeling cold often

Changes in growth or puberty

Missed periods (for those who menstruate)

Emotional Signs

Strong worries about food or body

Irritability, anxiety, or sadness

Pulling away from friends or activities

Why Early Care Matters

The sooner a person struggling gets help, the better the chance for full recovery.

Eating disorders can affect: