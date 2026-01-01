Eating Disorders in Children
Eating disorders are serious health conditions that affect how someone eats, thinks, and feels about food and their body. They can happen no matter your age, size, gender, race, and background. With care, recovery is possible.
An eating disorder is not a choice or a phase. It is a complex medical and mental health condition that can affect:
- The body: Heart, stomach, hormones, and growth
- Thoughts: Food worries and body image concerns
- Emotions: Anxiety, sadness, and irritability
- Daily life: School, sports, and friendships
There are many different types of eating disorders. They are all serious and require treatment to reach a full recovery. Eating disorders can look different from one person to another, but all can affect physical health, emotional well-being, and development.
Common Eating Disorders in Pediatrics
While some eating disorders fit these clinical guidelines, disordered eating can take many forms.
Anorexia Nervosa
- Eating much less than the body needs
- Strong fear of weight gain
- Trouble seeing body size clearly
- Can occur at any body weight
Atypical Anorexia Nervosa
- Same thoughts and behaviors as anorexia
- Weight may be in the average or higher range
- Medical risks are just as serious as anorexia
Bulimia Nervosa
- Eating large amounts of food in a short time (binging)
- Trying to “undo” eating (vomiting, laxatives, restricting, over-exercising)
- Feeling out of control around food
Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID)
- Very limited eating due to taste, texture, fear of what happens when eating (choking, stomach pain, nausea), or low interest in food
- Not about weight or body shape
Binge Eating Disorder (BED)
- Eating large amounts of food in a small period of time
- Eating very fast or past fullness
- Feeling shame or distress afterward
Eating Disorder Warning Signs
If you're worried that someone you care about has an eating disorder, these are some of the signs that you can look out for.
Changes in Eating or Behavior
- Skipping meals or eating very small portions
- Cutting out food groups
- Eating in secret
- Frequent trips to the bathroom after meals
Physical Signs
- Dizziness or fainting
- Stomach pain or constipation
- Feeling cold often
- Changes in growth or puberty
- Missed periods (for those who menstruate)
Emotional Signs
- Strong worries about food or body
- Irritability, anxiety, or sadness
- Pulling away from friends or activities
Why Early Care Matters
The sooner a person struggling gets help, the better the chance for full recovery.
Eating disorders can affect:
- Heart rate and blood pressure
- Brain development and learning
- Bones and growth
- Hormones and puberty