In order to understand diabetes and the Type 1 vs Type 2 Diabetes, you need to first understand how your body processes sugar.

Your Body & Sugar: Terms to Know

Glucose

Our bodies use glucose for energy.

Glucose, a type of sugar, comes from two places:

Food

The liver

Insulin

Insulin, a hormone, helps move glucose from our blood to the cells, which then use the sugar for energy. Insulin plays a key role. Without insulin, glucose stays in your blood, and you can’t use that energy.

Pancreas

This organ creates the insulin your body needs to get and use glucose.

Islet Cells

These cells make insulin in your pancreas. Your pancreas has other functions that can continue, even if your islet cells fail to create insulin.

The Similar Effects of Type 1 vs Type 2 Diabetes

Damage to any part of the process that moves glucose from your blood to your cells results in diabetes.

Signs of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes include:

Extreme thirst

Hunger

Fatigue

Blurry vision

Irritability

Increased urination

Headaches

People with type 2 diabetes may also experience:

Frequent or recurring infections

Poor wound healing

Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet

Problems with gums

Itching

Problems having an erection

Dangers of All Types of Diabetes

Untreated diabetes is dangerous. A buildup of glucose in your blood can:

Hurt vital organs, usually the blood vessels, heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves, causing them to shut down

Force your body into ketoacidosis, an imbalance that leads to coma or death, arising from your body’s attempt to find other forms of energy;

Ketoacidosis symptoms include:

Vomiting and nausea

Abdominal pain

Dehydration (not enough fluid in the body)

Drowsiness

Abnormally deep and fast breathing

Dry skin and mouth

Fruity breath odor

Rapid pulse

Low blood pressure

Coma

Different Causes: Type 1 vs Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes type 1 and type 2 come from different causes:

In diabetes type 1, the pancreas does not make insulin, because the body’s immune system attacks the islet cells in the pancreas that make insulin.

In diabetes type 2, the pancreas makes less insulin than used to, and your body becomes resistant to insulin. This means your body has insulin, but stops being able to use it.

Diabetes Type 1: An Autoimmune Disease

We don’t know why the immune system attacks the pancreatic islet cells.

Possible factors that might trigger this autoimmune reaction include:

Genes

Viruses

Foods

Chemicals

And sometimes, people can lose the ability to make insulin altogether because of:

Chronic type 2 diabetes

Chronic pancreatitis

Pancreatic surgery

Diabetes Type 2: A Common Disease

While both types of diabetes have inherited or genetic aspects, the insulin resistance that causes type 2 is related to having too much body fat.

Unlike type 1, type 2 diabetes:

Is not an autoimmune disorder

Occurs mostly in people over 45, or in younger people with obesity or genetic reasons

Because these two types of diabetes have distinct causes, each type has distinct:

Risk factors

Tests

Treatment options

Prevention possibilities

Management priorities

