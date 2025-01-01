Living with diabetes takes work. It impacts the choices you make every day. That's why our Diabetes Care and Management Program offers a complete approach to diabetes care. This includes education about your disease, but also personal support from Certified Diabetes Educators (CDE). Registered nurses and dietitians, CDEs can teach you how to thrive.

Types of Diabetes

What you need to do to care of yourself depends on the type of diabetes you have. Learn about the challenges of:

Find out how to self-manage your diabetes and prevent long-term complications through:

Top-Rated Diabetes Care

We received the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award from the American Heart Association for our care for patients with type 2 diabetes hospitalized with heart failure, heart attack, or stroke.

Dialysis Close to Home

Kidney damage is a complication of diabetes. If you need dialysis, we can help you establish care. Eight of our kidney dialysis centers have been honored by the Mid-Atlantic Renal Coalition and recognized for patient safety. We are also able to help patients who want to do their dialysis at home.

Artificial Pancreas for Type 1 Diabetes

UVA Health researchers have combined the use of an insulin pump and smartphone technology to create an artificial pancreas. Learn how the artificial pancreas works.

Caring for Your Vision With Diabetes

Taking care of your vision is important when you have diabetes. It can put you at risk for a common eye condition caused by high blood sugar called diabetic retinopathy. At UVA Health, our eye care specialists are experts in screening for this condition. Treating it early can prevent vision loss.