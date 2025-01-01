Skip to main content

Diabetes Care

Living with diabetes takes work. It impacts the choices you make every day. That's why our Diabetes Care and Management Program offers a complete approach to diabetes care. This includes education about your disease, but also personal support from Certified Diabetes Educators (CDE). Registered nurses and dietitians, CDEs can teach you how to thrive.

Types of Diabetes

What you need to do to care of yourself depends on the type of diabetes you have. Learn about the challenges of:

Find out how to self-manage your diabetes and prevent long-term complications through:

Top-Rated Diabetes Care

We received the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award from the American Heart Association for our care for patients with type 2 diabetes hospitalized with heart failure, heart attack, or stroke.

Dialysis Close to Home 

Kidney damage is a complication of diabetes. If you need dialysis, we can help you establish care. Eight of our kidney dialysis centers have been honored by the Mid-Atlantic Renal Coalition and recognized for patient safety. We are also able to help patients who want to do their dialysis at home

Artificial Pancreas for Type 1 Diabetes

UVA Health researchers have combined the use of an insulin pump and smartphone technology to create an artificial pancreas. Learn how the artificial pancreas works.

Caring for Your Vision With Diabetes

Taking care of your vision is important when you have diabetes. It can put you at risk for a common eye condition caused by high blood sugar called diabetic retinopathy. At UVA Health, our eye care specialists are experts in screening for this condition. Treating it early can prevent vision loss. 

Diabetes Type 1 & 2 Clinical Trials
Type 2 Diabetes and Overweight men and women, 30 to 55 years of age needed for research study

UVA Health System, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Endocrinology is conducting a clinical research study. We want to learn more about how exercise training affects blood vessels in skeletal and cardiac muscle in persons with Type 2 diabetes and individuals who are overweight but otherwise healthy. You may be eligible if you are 30-55 years of age and either have Type 2 diabetes or are overweight but otherwise healthy. You must be a nonsmoker and a non-exerciser. Participation involves 15 weeks of exercise training with a personal trainer 3 days a week. All exercise training is scheduled at UVA. There are 7 outpatient visits over a 8 month study period: - 5 Outpatient visits (lasting about 1 to 2.5 hours). - 2 Outpatient visits (lasting about 7 hours each, and spaced 15 weeks apart). All visits are during the week, and require blood draws. Study-related exercise training with a personal trainer, exams and blood labs are provided free of charge.

CDT research study for individuals with Type 1 Diabetes to study the cardiovascular effects using the Tandem t:slim insulin pump with Control-IQ Technology

The University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology is seeking adults 18-40 years old diagnosed with type 1 diabetes for a research study. The purpose of this study is to examine the cardiovascular effects while using the artificial pancreas (AP) technology. This study will examine cardiovascular effects to your heart while using the artificial pancreas (AP) technology. The AP technology is a system of devices that closely mimics the glucose regulating function of a healthy pancreas. It includes an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). In this study, we will use the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Tandem t:slim insulin pump with Control-IQ Technology and the FDA approved Dexcom G6 CGM. This study will research if the changes in your blood glucose levels will be reduced and, therefore, reduce some of the cardiovascular biomarkers that represent harmful effects while using the AP. A biomarker is a biological molecule found in blood. If you participate in this study: • you may be asked to wear a Tandem t:slim insulin pump with Control-IQ Technology and a CGM for up to 12 weeks or you will be asked to wear only a CGM for 12 weeks. • you will be asked to provide blood samples taken to measure your heart functioning at five different time points in the study. These blood draws will take about 15 minutes to complete. • You will be asked to complete cardiac testing at two different times in the study. This testing will take less than an hour to complete. The blood samples, cardiac testing, insulin pump supplies and CGM supplies are provided at no-cost. You will need to provide your own insulin.

Can routine care of Type 2 Diabetes be enhanced with a specialized lifestyle program?

Adults recently diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes are invited to participate in a clinical study at the University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology & the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Remote visits are also available through testing at a local lab, such as Labcorp. The purpose of this study is to find out if a new lifestyle intervention adds benefit to diabetes care. This lifestyle program focuses on reducing how much blood glucose goes up and stays up after eating, by choosing to eat certain foods and increasing routine physical activity. This lifestyle program is s called “Glucose Everyday Matters” (GEM). GEM focuses on using a continuous glucose monitor to learn how blood glucose changes after eating certain foods and after physical activity. CGM technology reduces the need for finger stick measurements of blood glucose. You may be eligible for this study if: • You are 30–80 years old • Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes for less than 2 years • Have an A1c between 6.5 and 11 • You have received care from your primary care provider for type 2 diabetes management within the past 12 months Below are some important details about the study: • The study duration is about 13 ½ months • There are up to 8 visits in this study • There are 3 assessments – at the start of the study, after 4 ½ months and after 13 ½ months. These visits will be about 2 hours in length and may be conducted at the University or remotely with the help of a local lab. To complete each assessment: o You will have a physical examination o Your blood will be drawn to check liver function and your hemoglobin A1c o You will be asked to electronically complete questionnaires. Completing these questionnaires will take less than an hour. The following study-related activities are provided free of charge. • Blood Test • Physical Examination • Interviews with study team • Questionnaires to complete • Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring supplies will be provided at different times in the study

CDT seeking individuals with Type 2 Diabetes who are 18 years or older for a clinical research study

Setting basal insulin parameters typically takes several weeks and requires frequent calls with your treating physician. The purpose of this study is to see if using an insulin pump could assist, and potentially accelerate, identifying the correct basal rates for you to better manage your type 2 diabetes. This is a randomized study so you will not get to choose which group you are assigned to. This is a randomized study so you will not get to choose which group you are assigned to. Some people enrolled in the study will use an insulin pump to adjust their insulin basal rates, and other people will contact the study physician to adjust their insulin basal rates. Both groups will wear a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) during the study. A CGM measures your blood glucose values every 5 minutes and provides you with a real-time look at your blood glucose readings. You may be eligible for this study if: • you are 18 years of age or older • have a clinical diagnosis of type 2 diabetes for at least 1 year • currently using an approved long-acting insulin for at least six months (e.g., insulin glargine, insulin degludec) Study related supplies will be provided to you at no cost (e.g., insulin pump and its supplies, CGM supplies, blood glucometer and strips, ketone meter and strips, etc.). The study will take about 30 days to complete the study. We want to assure you that we will keep your information confidential. You do not have to be in this study if you do not want to participate. Your decision to be in any study is totally voluntary. Your care at UVA will not be altered by your decision to participate or not participate.

Testing a Conversion Factor for a More Rapidly Acting Insulin in an Automated Insulin Delivery System among Adolescents with T1D [Launchpad Lyumjev]

The Center for Diabetes Technology seeks people ages 12-22 with type 1 diabetes who are currently using a Tandem Control-IQ insulin pump for a research study. The purpose of this study is to test whether use of Lyumjev insulin results in better blood sugars compared to Humalog or Novolog. This will be evaluated specifically in the Tandem Control-IQ system, using doses determined by our dose conversion factor. You may be eligible for this study if: you are between the ages of 12 and 22, have been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes for at least 1 year, and are currently using a Tandem Control-IQ insulin pump. The study involves 10 visits over about 9 weeks. The study can be completed entirely remotely, but you may need to be seen in-person at UVA or go to a local lab to have your A1c measured. Lyumjev insulin and study-related tests will be provided at no cost. Study participants will use their own Novolog or Humalog insulin, Tandem Control-IQ pump, and Dexcom sensors. Participants will be eligible to receive $200 for completing all study procedures. For more information, please scan the QR code below or contact the study coordinator, Sara Prince at [email protected] or 434-320-5599.

Can a new computer formula safely help improve blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes?

The Center for Diabetes Technology is seeking adults, ages 18 and older with type 2 diabetes for a research study. The purpose of the study is to see if a new computer formula can safely help improve blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes. We want to find out if using this tool works well and is safe to use. You may be eligible for this study if: you have type 2 diabetes, are 18 years old or older, and take insulin as well as other diabetes medications. If you agree to participate, this study will involve you using your personal insulin pen and wearing a study-provided continuous glucose monitor (CGM) for about 5 months. The study will cover the cost of the CGMs during participation. There are about 14 study visits over the course of the study. All visits may be completed remotely or in-person. Study-related exams may include a hemoglobin A1c test and lab work. The study-related exams and the study supplies are provided at no cost.

Fully Closed Loop Study for Adults ages 18 and up with Type 1 Diabetes

The Center for Diabetes Technology seeks adults ages 18 and older with Type 1 Diabetes for a research study. The purpose of this study is to find out if a system called AIDANET (Automated Insulin Delivery Adaptive NETwork) is safe and can help control blood sugar better for people with Type 1 Diabetes. The study involves you to wear the study equipment to manage your diabetes for 4 months. There will be 17 study visits with most of the visits completed by telephone or virtually from home. You may need to attend an in-person training visit to learn how to use the Tandem Mobi insulin pump, a Dexcom continuous glucose monitor (CGM), and the investigational AIDANET system. Study-related equipment and supplies are provided at no cost to you. You will need to use your own insulin. For more information, please scan the QR code below or contact the study coordinator, Lianna Smith at [email protected] or 434-248-0893.

