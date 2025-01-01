Diabetes Care

Type 2 Diabetes and Overweight men and women, 30 to 55 years of age needed for research study
UVA Health System, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Endocrinology is conducting a clinical research study. We want to learn more about how exercise training affects blood vessels in skeletal and cardiac muscle in persons with Type 2 diabetes and individuals who are overweight but otherwise healthy. You may be eligible if you are 30-55 years of age and either have Type 2 diabetes or are overweight but otherwise healthy. You must be a nonsmoker and a non-exerciser. Participation involves 15 weeks of exercise training with a personal trainer 3 days a week. All exercise training is scheduled at UVA. There are 7 outpatient visits over a 8 month study period: - 5 Outpatient visits (lasting about 1 to 2.5 hours). - 2 Outpatient visits (lasting about 7 hours each, and spaced 15 weeks apart). All visits are during the week, and require blood draws. Study-related exercise training with a personal trainer, exams and blood labs are provided free of charge.