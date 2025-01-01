Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a blood clot in the large veins in the leg or pelvis. DVT isn't life-threatening. But it can lead to serious health problems if the clot travels to the lung artery, creating a pulmonary embolism.

Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, vascular disease experts diagnose and treat DVT and other vascular diseases. We may use these tests to diagnose your condition:

Ultrasound

Blood test

Venogram or phlebogram

For less severe cases of DVT, your doctor may recommend compression stockings and anticoagulant medication. These keep blood clots from forming.

Patients who can't take medication may have a thrombectomy. Doctors will remove the clot through a small groin incision.

Thrombolysis treats more severe cases of DVT. Your doctor inserts a catheter in the clot's location. Then administers medication to break up the clot.

You'll need to take anticoagulant medication after the procedure to prevent clots from forming.

What Causes DVT?

There are three main causes of DVT:

Irritated or inflamed inner vein lining

Blood that quickly clots

Slow blood flow through a vein deep in the leg or pelvic area

Are You at Risk?

You may be at risk for DVT if you:

Are on bed rest during or after an illness or major medical procedure

Have cancer or undergoing cancer treatment

Are confined or unable to walk

Have a family history of blood clots

Are obese

Have respiratory or heart failure

Smoke

Are pregnant

Receive hormone therapy

Symptoms of Deep Vein Thrombosis

Many people with DVT have no symptoms. If you're at risk or do experience symptoms, you'll want to seek care:

Leg pain or tenderness in calf muscles

Leg swelling

Changes in skin color on the leg or foot

A pulmonary embolism is a medical emergency. Seek care right away if you experience: