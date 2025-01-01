At UVA Health, you'll find a Cystic Fibrosis Clinic that serves as a national model in caring for adults. It's one of our several subspecialty clinics for a wide range of pulmonary conditions.

Cystic Fibrosis Care at UVA Health

UVA Health is home to one of the nation's few accredited adult cystic fibrosis (CF) programs. We work closely with our accredited CF program for children. This gives our patients seamless care throughout their lives.

As leaders in the field, we give our patients access to the latest treatments. In fact, we were part of the clinical trials for a breakthrough treatment for CF.

We also have a highly ranked lung transplant program. Transplant can be an important part of CF care.

CF is a complex disease. It requires more than respiratory care to improve lung function. We work closely with patients to help them better manage all aspects of their chronic condition. This includes sharing our expertise in nutrition, physical activity and mental health.

We see patients in the Adult Cystic Fibrosis Clinic. But we can also see them at home with telehealth. Highly successful, our CF telehealth program is used as a model by others nationwide.

What is Cystic Fibrosis?

CF is an inherited disease. It causes a defect in certain cells of the lung and digestive system. The defect makes the cells produce a thick, sticky mucus. This mucus can cause:

Blockages in the lungs and airways

Problems digesting and absorbing nutrients

CF is a serious life-long condition, but the severity of the illness can vary greatly. The average life expectancy for someone with CF is about 35 years. Although, some with mild forms of CF can live to age 60 or beyond.

Causes of Cystic Fibrosis

CF is a genetic disorder. A child with CF inherits defective genes from each parent. Parents who have the gene but do not have CF are called carriers.

Risk Factors

Factors that increase your chance of CF include: