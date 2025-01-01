CTEPH: Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

Chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) turns your life upside down. You may have been a healthy, active person just months or years ago. But now, you have heart failure. Even small tasks might wear you out and make you short of breath. Doctors may not have known exactly what’s wrong and you’ve been looking for answers for a long time.

CTEPH Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we can help you get your life back. We’re one of the few centers in the U.S. with the knowledge and experience needed to help patients with CTEPH. In fact, we've been named a certified Center of Comprehensive Care for Pulmonary Hypertension by the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA).

CTEPH makes it harder for your heart to pump blood. It's the only type of pulmonary hypertension that can be fixed with surgery. The surgery, called pulmonary thromboendarterectomy, takes a skilled team of many different experts.

We start by opening your chest (median sternotomy). We’ll use a heart-lung machine to keep oxygen flowing to your body (cardiopulmonary bypass). Then we’ll open your lung arteries to remove blockages (clots and scars) causing CTEPH.

This lowers blood pressure in your heart, so there’s less stress on it.