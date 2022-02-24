Coronavirus & COVID-19

Prevention, Testing, & Treatment

We have dedicated resources in place for screening, testing, and treatment. All of our practices follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Prevention

Vaccines are one of the best ways to prevent getting very ill from COVID. See our COVID-19 vaccine FAQs for scheduling and other information.

We can all prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID. See more about COVID-19 prevention.

Testing

COVID tests are available at pharmacies, grocery stores, and other locations. You should buy some tests to have at home in case you start having symptoms. Find out more about COVID testing, including where to get tests.

Early-stage infections don't always show up on the test. Even if you take a test and it's negative, you may still develop symptoms. Stick to good hygiene practices.

Treatment

Contact your primary care doctor if you think you're having symptoms. If your test shows that you have COVID-19, what happens next depends on your symptoms.

Most people can stay at home as they recover. If your symptoms get worse, come to the hospital. Medical care can help you manage symptoms.

Providers can refer patients for antibody treatment.

Long COVID: Get Care at UVA Health

COVID usually only lasts a few days. But with long COVID (sometimes called post-COVID conditions) your COVID symptoms don’t go away, even after weeks or months.

You’re more likely to get long COVID if you had a bad case of it or wound up in the hospital. Sometimes, the symptoms do go away but then return. Or you may get new symptoms down the road. Not everyone with long COVID has the same symptoms or is affected the same way.

You may be less likely to get it if you are fully vaccinated. But anyone who has been infected may get it.

Is It Long COVID?

Talk to your doctor about long COVID if you were diagnosed with COVID at least 3 months ago and are still having symptoms like: