Coronavirus & COVID-19
You can still get COVID and you may still get very ill from it. Find resources on how to protect yourself and your family.
Get Vaccinated
It's important to stay up-to-date with your COVID vaccine. Your immunity to COVID (whether from vaccination or because you previously had COVID) decreases over time. Getting the most current vaccine is one of the best ways to keep you and your family safe.
Get answers to your questions, like how to make your vaccine appointment, at our COVID-19 vaccine FAQs.
Prevention, Testing, & Treatment
We have dedicated resources in place for screening, testing, and treatment. All of our practices follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Prevention
Vaccines are one of the best ways to prevent getting very ill from COVID. See our COVID-19 vaccine FAQs for scheduling and other information.
We can all prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID. See more about COVID-19 prevention.
Testing
COVID tests are available at pharmacies, grocery stores, and other locations. You should buy some tests to have at home in case you start having symptoms. Find out more about COVID testing, including where to get tests.
Early-stage infections don't always show up on the test. Even if you take a test and it's negative, you may still develop symptoms. Stick to good hygiene practices.
Treatment
Contact your primary care doctor if you think you're having symptoms. If your test shows that you have COVID-19, what happens next depends on your symptoms.
Most people can stay at home as they recover. If your symptoms get worse, come to the hospital. Medical care can help you manage symptoms.
Providers can refer patients for antibody treatment.
Long COVID: Get Care at UVA Health
COVID usually only lasts a few days. But with long COVID (sometimes called post-COVID conditions) your COVID symptoms don’t go away, even after weeks or months.
You’re more likely to get long COVID if you had a bad case of it or wound up in the hospital. Sometimes, the symptoms do go away but then return. Or you may get new symptoms down the road. Not everyone with long COVID has the same symptoms or is affected the same way.
You may be less likely to get it if you are fully vaccinated. But anyone who has been infected may get it.
Is It Long COVID?
Talk to your doctor about long COVID if you were diagnosed with COVID at least 3 months ago and are still having symptoms like:
- Wheezing, coughing, or trouble breathing when at rest
- Can't exercise like you used to
- Heart trouble, like fluttering or beating that feels too fast
- Loss of sense of smell or taste that hasn’t gotten better
- Other symptoms
Virtual Visits
Many clinics now offer appointments through online video and phone calls. Call your clinic to see if these options work for you.
News Coronavirus
07/22/2025
Scientists ID Rogue Antibodies in Patients After COVID
Errant antibodies that act like enzymes could explain low blood pressure and other persistent symptoms that plague patients after COVID.
05/02/2025
Discovery Explains Long COVID Breathing Problems
New Long COVID findings hold promise for developing new and better treatments for persistent breathing problems.
03/20/2025
UVA Health Joins National Trials Testing Long COVID Treatments
UVA Health has joined nationwide studies examining potential treatments for long COVID.
03/17/2025
UVA Makes It to Sweet 16 in STAT Madness
UVA overcomes a tough opponent in the Round of 32 to advance to the Sweet 16 in STAT Madness. Your votes will determine the winner!
03/12/2025
Drug Can Help Prevent Household COVID-19 Spread
The findings could be particularly important for families where someone is at high risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
03/11/2025
COVID-19 Discovery Could Spur Treatments for Chronic Lung Problems
A discovery about how severe COVID-19 damages lung cells suggests that an existing drug could help treat lingering respiratory problems.
03/10/2025
UVA Health Contenders Advance in STAT Madness
Two UVA Health discoveries are closer to being crowned 2024's biggest scientific advance in STAT Madness, a fun online tournament. Make sure to vote!
09/05/2024
Cause, Potential Treatment ID’d for Persistent COVID-19 Lung Problems
Arthritis drugs already available for prescription have the potential to halt lingering lung problems that can last months or years after COVID-19 infections, new research from the School of Medicine and Cedars-Sinai suggests.
07/30/2024
Arthritis Drugs May Relieve Long COVID Lung Symptoms
School of Medicine researchers have discovered an unknown cause of long COVID lung symptoms, and their findings suggest existing arthritis drugs may help.
Blog Feed Coronavirus
10/02/2024
Timing Your COVID Vaccine Booster
Should you get your COVID vaccine booster now or wait till closer to the holidays? Our infectious disease expert shares how to know which option is right for you.
10/09/2023
Get These Fall Vaccines to Avoid the Deadly ‘Triple Threat’
We've got 3 good reasons to take advantage of the new fall vaccines. They can protect your family from the triple threat of RSV, COVID, & flu.
10/13/2022
The Latinx Community & COVID: 4 Things You Should Know
During the pandemic, the Latinx community faced unique challenges. Learn how COVID impacted the community in the Charlottesville area.
09/15/2022
New Bivalent COVID Boosters: What You Need to Know Right Now
What are they? Who needs them? When should you get one? Get the scoop from UVA Health experts.
07/28/2022
Omicron BA.5 Cases Rising: What You Need to Know About The Latest COVID Surge
We're all tired of the COVID pandemic, but the omicron BA.5 variant can still cause serious illness or a big disruption to your routine. See what you need to know about the surge.
04/21/2022
Do I Need a 2nd COVID-19 Booster Shot? Yes, If You’re 50 & Up or Immunocompromised
Get protected from severe disease with a 2nd COVID-19 booster shot, now available for older adults and people who are immunocompromised.
04/21/2022
A Voice in the Darkness: How Dr. Petri Became a Champion During the Pandemic
For 2 years, Dr. Petri battled both the disease and the misinformation about it. This month, Petri receives an award for his work and offers these reflections.
03/21/2022
A Timeline of COVID-19 in Charlottesville: UVA Health Reflects at the 2-Year Mark
Today, March 21, 2022, marks 2 years since the first COVID-19 patient came to UVA Health. This timeline shows how the pandemic played out from there.
03/18/2022
Share Your Gratitude: The 2-Year COVID Anniversary
It's been 2 years since our first COVID patient. As we reflect on all we've been through, we share gratitude for our team's commitment and courage.