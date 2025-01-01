Feeling out of breath? Coughing all the time?

You may want to dismiss these as symptoms, but they could be signs of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), a lung disease. COPD is the third leading cause of death in the US.

COPD, often caused by smoking or second-hand smoke, can show up as:

Chronic bronchitis: A persistent, long-term cough that produces mucus

Emphysema: The gradual destruction of the lung’s air sacs

COPD progressively worsens and can have serious consequences. There’s no cure, but we have treatments that can help, including inhalers and medications.

Get Diagnosed

You'll need a breathing test called spirometry to find out how your lungs are functioning.

COPD Care at UVA Health

We are one of the few medical centers in central Virginia to offer a specialized clinic for the management of COPD.

We were one of the first to treat advanced emphysema with endobronchial valves. These tiny implants — an alternative to lung volume reduction surgery (LVRS) — block inhaled air from flowing into the diseased sections of the lungs, and improve the overall function of the lungs.