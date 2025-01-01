Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML) Treatment
Chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) is a rare type of blood cancer. But our experts know it well. If you've been diagnosed with CMML leukemia, you'll need care led by a hematology oncologist at UVA Health.
CMML Diagnosis & Treatment at UVA Health
Leukemia can be difficult to diagnose. We have the experts to figure out the exact stage and type of disease. This way we can tailor treatment for you. We'll monitor your care to make sure your CMML doesn't progress to a more severe form of leukemia.
At UVA Health, we offer the latest treatment options for CMML. These may include:
- Chemotherapy
- Bone marrow transplantation (also called stem cell transplant)
- Targeted therapy
You'll also get supportive care to help you manage symptoms and complications. While there is no cure for CMML, many patients are able to achieve remission and have improved quality of life.
Top-Rated Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma Care
Our leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report has ranked our care for these blood cancers as "high performing," their highest rating.
What is CMML Leukemia?
CMML is a disease that affects the bone marrow and blood-forming cells. It's a type of myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative neoplasm (MDS/MPN). It has features of both MDS (abnormal blood cell production) and MPN (excessive blood cell production).
Learn more about our expertise in myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative neoplasm
CMML Leukemia Risks & Symptoms
Older men have a higher risk for this type of leukemia. Higher risks exist if you've been:
- Exposed to certain substances at work or in the environment, including radiation
- Treated in the past with certain anticancer drugs
If you have CMML, you may experience:
- Fever for no known reason
- Infection
- Feeling very tired
- Weight loss for no known reason
- Easy bruising or bleeding
- Pain or a feeling of fullness below the ribs
Expert Diagnosis
At UVA Health, we have experts who specialize in diagnosing blood disorders. To know exactly what type of condition you have, we'll perform various tests. These may include:
- Complete blood count (CBC) with differential
- Peripheral blood smear
- Blood chemistry studies
- Bone marrow aspiration and biopsy
- Cytogenetic analysis
- Immunocytochemistry
We build lifelong relationships with our patients. At UVA Health, you'll find all the support you need to get back to enjoying life.
