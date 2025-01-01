Having chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) can make it hard for you to provide for your family. At UVA Health, we are here to help. You'll find experts to help you manage symptoms so you'll have more energy to navigate your day.

And we'll keep a close watch on your condition. CML progresses gradually. But over time, it may change into acute myelogenous leukemia (AML), a more aggressive type of leukemia.

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you'll find experts in diagnosing and treating CML. CML is when your bone marrow makes too many blood cells.

We have the most advanced treatment options. These include:

Targeted drug therapy

Chemotherapy

High-dose chemotherapy with stem cell transplant

Donor lymphocyte infusion therapy

Surgery

CML is one of several disorders known as myeloproliferative neoplasms. Learn more about why you'll want to come to UVA Health for myeloproliferative neoplasms and related blood disorders.

Top-Rated Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma Care

Our leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report has ranked our care for these blood cancers as "high performing," their highest rating.