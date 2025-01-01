Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia
Having chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) can make it hard for you to provide for your family. At UVA Health, we are here to help. You'll find experts to help you manage symptoms so you'll have more energy to navigate your day.
And we'll keep a close watch on your condition. CML progresses gradually. But over time, it may change into acute myelogenous leukemia (AML), a more aggressive type of leukemia.
Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia Treatment at UVA Health
At UVA Health, you'll find experts in diagnosing and treating CML. CML is when your bone marrow makes too many blood cells.
We have the most advanced treatment options. These include:
- Targeted drug therapy
- Chemotherapy
- High-dose chemotherapy with stem cell transplant
- Donor lymphocyte infusion therapy
- Surgery
CML is one of several disorders known as myeloproliferative neoplasms. Learn more about why you'll want to come to UVA Health for myeloproliferative neoplasms and related blood disorders.
Top-Rated Leukemia, Lymphoma, & Myeloma Care
Our leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma care is recognized as some of the best in the country. U.S. News & World Report has ranked our care for these blood cancers as "high performing," their highest rating.
Causes of CML
CML is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. The bone marrow makes abnormal blood cells, including:
- Myeloblasts
- Red blood cells
- Platelets
CML is almost always associated with a gene mutation in the Philadelphia chromosome. This mutation is not passed from parent to child. In most cases, we don't know the cause of the mutation.
Exposure to large doses of radiation is associated with CML. It may be found in survivors of nuclear accidents or of atomic bomb blasts.
However, most patients with the condition have not been exposed to radiation.
Symptoms of Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia
Possible symptoms include:
- Tiredness
- Lack of energy
- Fatigue
- Unexplained weight loss
- Night sweats
- Fever
- Pain or a feeling of fullness below the ribs
- Bone pain
- Joint pain
- Reduced exercise tolerance
- Enlargement of the liver or spleen
- Unexplained bleeding or unusual bruising
CML Diagnosis
Your doctor will examine your lymph nodes, liver and spleen for swelling.
- These tests will check your bodily fluids:
- Blood tests
- Bone marrow aspiration
- Bone marrow biopsy
- Routine microscopic exam
- Bone, blood marrow, lymph node tissue or cerebrospinal fluid tests
- Cytogenetic analysis
- Your doctor may take pictures of your bodily structures with:
- Chest X-ray
- CT scan
- MRI scan
- Ultrasound
As a chronic condition, CML requires lifelong care. We're here to guide you through every step.