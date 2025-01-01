A cataract is when the lens of your eye becomes cloudy, making it harder to see. This happens slowly over time and is a natural part of aging. A clear lens helps you focus light on your retina. When the lens clouds up, light can’t pass through the same way — causing blurry or faded vision.

At UVA Health, our team of eye specialists has deep experience diagnosing and treating all types of cataracts. We’re here to help you see clearly again.

Cataract Treatment at UVA Health

In the early stages, you may not need surgery. New glasses, brighter lighting, or magnifiers can help. Some people wonder about cataract eye drops for prevention or treatment, but right now, these drops haven’t been proven to stop or reverse cataracts.

At UVA Heath, our expert eye surgeons offer safe, effective cataract surgery. If your cataract starts to affect your daily life — like reading, driving, or enjoying time with family — it might be time to consider cataract surgery.

Cataract Symptoms

Symptoms may come on slowly. You may notice:

Blurry or cloudy vision

Trouble seeing at night

Sensitivity to light or glare

Colors that look dull or faded

Seeing halos around lights

Needing brighter light to read

If these signs of cataracts sound familiar, it may be time to get your eyes checked.

Do You Have Cataracts? What Type?

A routine eye exam can detect early cataracts — often before you notice symptoms. During your exam, we’ll:

Check your vision with a standard eye chart

Examine your lens with a special light

Review images of your lens and retina

Cataract Types

There are different types of cataracts, including:

Nuclear cataract – forms in the center of the lens and is most common with aging

– forms in the center of the lens and is most common with aging Cortical cataract – forms in the outer part of the lens and moves inward

– forms in the outer part of the lens and moves inward Posterior subcapsular cataract – forms at the back of the lens and can affect reading vision

We’ll tell you which type you have and how fast it’s progressing.

What Causes Cataracts?

Cataracts happen when proteins in the lens break down and clump together. This can be caused by:

Aging (most common)

Diabetes

Smoking

Too much sun exposure

Eye injuries

Certain medications, like steroids

Family history of cataracts

Are You at Risk for Cataracts?

Cataracts are more common as you get older. The average age for cataract surgery in the U.S. is around 70. You may also be at higher risk if you: