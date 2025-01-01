When a lump appears, fear follows. You need breast cancer specialists you can trust. From screening to treatment to prevention, you want the best available options.

At UVA Health, you can trust in our vast experience and high-tech tools. We can address your worries and risks. You'll find support from a whole team of people dedicated to giving you the care you need.

Why Choose the Breast Cancer Specialists at UVA Health

Here, you'll find teams of doctors and scientists working together to develop a treatment plan just for you.

UVA Health has earned full accreditation from the American College of Surgeons' National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

This means we offer: