Breast Cancer

When a lump appears, fear follows. You need breast cancer specialists you can trust. From screening to treatment to prevention, you want  the best available options.

At UVA Health, you can trust in our vast experience and high-tech tools. We can address your worries and risks. You'll find support from a whole team of people dedicated to giving you the care you need.

Why Choose the Breast Cancer Specialists at UVA Health

Here, you'll find teams of doctors and scientists working together to develop a treatment plan just for you.

UVA Health has earned full accreditation from the American College of Surgeons' National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers

This means we offer: 

  • A complete range of state-of-the-art equipment
  • A team approach 
  • Access to clinical trials and the latest treatment options
  • Programs for prevention, early detection, and patient support
  • Ongoing improvements in cancer care

    New breast cancer diagnosis? Let's navigate this together.

    Expert Radiologists 

    Our radiologists have a high level of special training in breast imaging. They excel in detecting cancer at the earliest stage possible. The American College of Radiology has named UVA Health a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence — the gold standard in medical imaging.

    The Best Defense for High Risk

    We have a program especially for patients at . Through services like genetic counseling and testing, we can help you lower your cancer risk. And if we do find cancer, we can treat it sooner.

    Justine Was 35. But She Had Choices.

    Getting a breast cancer diagnosis under the age of 40 is rare. Justine's was an aggressive, fast-growing kind. Would she need a double mastectomy?

    Treating Breast Cancer

    If you do have breast cancer, you'll find an environment of support. We're here to help with all the challenges and decisions you may face. We're right there with you.

    Before, during, and after your surgery, our team works hard to ensure minimal surprises and to maximum your healing. We work with other care providers to bring you a customized and comprehensive plan for treatment through recovery.

    Whatever your breast condition, we care for your whole person, providing care for:

    Breast Cancer Clinical Trials
    A Randomized, Open-Label, Phase 3 Study of Adjuvant Imlunestrant vs Standard Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Patients who have Previously Received 2 to 5 years of Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy for ER+, HER2- Early Breast Cancer with an Increased Risk of Recurrence

    The University of Virginia is participating a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over, who have Estrogen receptor positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-), early breast cancer with an increased risk of recurrence. As part of this study, you will either be treated with continued regular standard of care therapy or with an investigational medication for 5 years. Both medications are a pill. The main reason for you to take part in this study is to help in answering the following research questions: • The safety of the investigational drug and any side effects you might have when you take it. • Whether the investigational drug can help study participants with early breast cancer. • How the investigational drug compares to standard-of-care therapy. If you choose to be in this study, your part in the study is expected to last about 10 years. • Screening phase: about 28 days • Treatment phase: about 5 years • Post-treatment phase: about 5 years Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05514054 [email protected]

    A Phase II Study of Ribociclib And Endocrine Treatment of Physician’s Choice for Locoregional Recurrent, Resected Hormone Receptor Positive HER2 Negative Breast Cancer (RaPhLRR Study)

    The University of Virginia is conducting a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over, who have recurrent breast cancer. The main reason for you to take part in this study is to find out if researchers can lower the chance of your breast cancer coming back again by adding a drug called ribociclib to the usual hormone therapy drugs. The usual approach for patients who are not in a study is to receive surgery and sometimes radiation followed by hormone therapy. Hormone therapy (also called endocrine therapy) are drugs that either lower estrogen levels or block estrogen receptors on breast cancer cells. Participants in this study will receive standard of care treatments as well as a drug called ribociclib with the endocrine therapy of your physician’s choice. Ribociclib is taken as a pill. Endocrine therapy is taken as a pill or given as a shot. You will have tests, exams and procedures that are part of your regular care and for study purposes. Also as part of routine care, you will be checked every 4 to 12 weeks to make sure your cancer hasn’t come back. You will receive ribociclib combined with endocrine therapy for up to 3 years. After that you will continue endocrine therapy alone for another 2 years (5 years total) as part of your regular care. The drugs will be stopped if your disease comes back or the side effects become too severe. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05467891 [email protected]

    A Randomized, Open-label, Phase 3 Study of Adjuvant Sacituzumab Govitecan and Pembrolizumab Versus Treatment of Physician’s Choice in Patients With Triple Negative Breast Cancer Who Have Residual Invasive Disease After Surgery and Neoadjuvant Therapy

    The University of Virginia is participating in a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over, who have early stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) without mutations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene and who have cancer remaining after neoadjuvant treatment and surgery. This study will test an experimental drug named sacituzumab govitecan in combination with pembrolizumab compared to pembrolizumab with or without capecitabine. The purpose of this study is to see if this combination can delay the return of disease and improve other outcomes in participants with high-risk early stage TNBC compared to the standard treatment. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05633654 [email protected]

    A Phase IIa Study of Dendritic Cell Vaccines Against Her2/Her3 and Pembrolizumab in Patients with Asymptomatic Brain Metastasis from Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) or HER2+ Breast Cancer (HER2+BC).

    The University of Virginia is participating in a clinical research study for adults ages 18 and over, who have either have breast cancer HER2+ Breast Cancer or Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) which is in an advanced stage and has metastasized to your brain. The purpose of this study is to test any good and bad effects of the study drug called Dendritic cell vaccines (DC1) and pembrolizumab. You will be on active treatment for approximately 2 years. During the first portion (Initial Treatment Phase), you will be treated with the Dendritic cell vaccine and pembrolizumab every three weeks. You will then be treated with pembrolizumab as a maintenance treatment. Once you have finished your treatment you will be contacted by phone every 6 months for 2 years by the research coordinator. Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance. Additional information can be found here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04348747 [email protected]

    A Phase III, Open-label, Randomised Study of Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) With or Without Durvalumab Compared with Investigator’s Choice of Chemotherapy (Paclitaxel, Nab-paclitaxel or Gemcitabine + Carboplatin) in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Patients with PD-L1 Positive Locally Recurrent Inoperable or Metastatic Triple-negative Breast Cancer (TROPION-Breast05)

    The University of Virginia seeks adults ages 18 and over with Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) for a research study. You will be eligible if you have locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic TNBC. The objective of this study is to determine the superiority of the study drug Dato-DXd combined with durvalumab relative to Investigator’s Choice of Chemotherapy combined with pembrolizumab in participants. You may be eligible for this study if: • You have previously untreated locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic TNBC • PD-L1 positive • No active brain metastases Study involves blood draws, eye exams, brain scan, and Computed Tomography (CT) scan. There will be 2 arms (or groups) of this study, you will be randomized (assigned by chance) into one of the two arms. The study drugs for each arm are as follows: Arm 1: Dato-DXd and Durvalumab (both administered by IV/intravenously) Arm 2: Investigator’s Choice of Chemotherapy and Pembrolizumab administered by IV/intravenously Study-related procedures that are being done beyond your standard of care will be provided at no cost to you or your insurance.

