Breast Cancer Symptoms & Types

Some breast cancers never have symptoms. But symptoms can develop as the breast cancer grows. And different types of breast cancer can cause different symptoms. There are several types of breast cancer. The most common types start in the breast's milk passages (ducts) or milk glands. A rare type of breast cancer, doesn't cause a lump.

Learn more about the different types of breast cancer and their related symptoms so you can catch it as early as possible.

Breast Cancer Symptoms

As breast cancer grows, you might notice changes to your breast. You'll want to mention these signs to your primary care provider. And you may need testing to see if the symptoms are caused by breast cancer. Both women and men should watch for:

A lump or thickening (a mass, swelling, skin irritation, or distortion) in or near the breast or in the underarm area

A change in the size or shape of the breast

A change in the color or feel of the skin of the breast, areola, or nipple (dimpled, puckered, or scaly)

Nipple discharge, erosion, inversion (pointing inward), or tenderness

Screening Catches Breast Cancer Before Symptoms

Early breast cancer usually doesn't cause pain. And it may cause no breast cancer symptoms at all. That's why regular breast cancer screening, like a mammogram, is important. Mammograms are very good at uncovering breast cancer when it's tiny and long before it starts to cause symptoms.

Diagnosing Breast Cancer After Screening or Symptoms

If a mammogram shows something concerning, you might then need a diagnostic test. You might also need a diagnostic test if you develop symptoms of breast cancer.

Diagnosing breast cancer requires a biopsy procedure. This tells us for sure if a breast lump is cancer or something else.