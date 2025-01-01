Understanding Your Breast Cancer Risk

Women living in the U.S. have a 1 in 8 chance of getting breast cancer during their lifetime — that's about a 12-13% risk. That's why it's recommended women at normal risk for breast cancer start getting yearly mammograms at age 40.

Many factors can increase your risk for breast cancer. Some of these things you can control and some you can't.

What Increases My Risk for Breast Cancer?

Factors You Can’t Change

Being female

Getting older — most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50

Family history — having family members who had breast or other cancers

Inherited genetic mutations — such as BRCA1, BRCA2, and others

Personal history of breast cancer or certain breast changes — like atypical hyperplasia or lobular carcinoma in situ

Previous chest radiation — especially before age 30

Reproductive history — periods that started young, late menopause, or never having children

Factors You Can Change

Alcohol use

Being overweight or obese after menopause

Not being physically active

Smoking

Am I at High Risk for Breast Cancer?

You're considered at high risk for breast cancer when your lifetime risk is significantly higher than the average person's. That usually means your lifetime risk is 20% or higher.

How Do I Know if I'm at High Risk?

The best way to find out is to see a genetic counselor. Read about when and why to seek genetic counseling for breast cancer.

If it turns out you're at high risk, we offer a special program to help you protect your health.

Want answers now? The Gail Model Breast Cancer Risk Assessment can help bring clarity. Learn more about this online tool.