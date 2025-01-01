Bone cancer can be scary. Getting an accurate diagnosis and finding treatment can feel hard, too. At UVA Health and UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center, we offer the latest technology for scanning your body and bones. Along with advanced tools, we have a wealth of experience with both primary and secondary bone cancers.

Sarcoma Treatment for Bone & Soft Tissue

Along with bone cancer sarcomas, we also offer expertise in treating soft-tissue sarcoma. Learn more about our advanced sarcoma treatment.

Diagnosing Bone Cancer

This type of cancer can be hard to find. Diagnosis required advanced imaging.

At UVA Health, we have the latest in radiology technology. Our CT, MRI, PET and other state-of-the-art machines create detailed images for accurate results.

Bone Cancer Treatment at UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center

At UVA Health, you'll get access to clinical trials and specialized care. Depending on the type, stage, and location of your cancer, we can offer: