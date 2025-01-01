If you have bladder cancer, you're probably in a lot of pain. Bladder cancer can make it hurt to urinate and cause lower back pain. Needing to urinate but wanting to avoid pain, or not being able to, can feel hard to live with.

At UVA Health, we work quickly to get your symptoms manageable. You can depend on a care team that offers effective options for pain and treatment.

Bladder Cancer Treatment at UVA Health

Our urological surgeons and cancer experts work together to develop your customized treatment plan. We aim to remove cancer cells from your bladder while keeping as much healthy tissue as we can.

Options include:

Chemotherapy

Biologic therapy

Gene therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation

Transurethral resection

Removal of all or part of the bladder

First to Deliver Gene Therapy for Bladder Cancer

UVA Health is the first in Virginia — and among select centers nationwide — to bring to patients the first FDA-approved gene therapy for bladder cancer.

The gene therapy helps bladder cells block cancer growth. It's not a cure for bladder cancer. But it can keep bladder cancer from coming back (recurring) for up to a year.

We have a lot of experience with this therapy known as nadofaragene firadenovec (Adstiladrin). In fact, a UVA Health urologic oncologist ran clinical trials at UVA Health that helped lead to its FDA approval.

Who Can Benefit From Gene Therapy for Bladder Cancer?

It’s approved for adults with the most common type of bladder cancer — when the cancer hasn't spread to the muscle of the bladder.

Specifically, we use it for those with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) that doesn't respond to a treatment known as Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG).

How Is Gene Therapy Given?

We use a urinary catheter (tube) procedure to inject the therapy into the bladder. We typically do these injections every 3 months over a year.

This offers more convenience compared to several IV immunotherapy treatments done every few weeks.

It also means our patients can avoid the all-over body side effects such as lung problems, diarrhea, and fatigue.

If your bladder cancer is more advanced, you'll have access to the latest treatment options at UVA Health. You'll find the highest level of expertise and support at Virginia's first Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Top Center for Bladder Removal & Reconstruction

At UVA Health, you’ll find one of the top centers for those who need to have their bladder removed and reconstructed. Our experts have vast experience in this highly complex procedure.

And we have a whole team to guide you through this life-changing journey. Learn more about bladder removal surgery (cystectomy).