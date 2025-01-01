Skip to main content

Bile Duct Cancer Treatment

Bile duct cancer is a rare type of cancer. But we know it well. At UVA Health, you'll find experts who've spent their careers caring for patients with bile duct cancer and looking for better treatments. You won't have just one expert. You'll have the expertise of a whole world-renowned team that specializes in gastrointestinal cancers.

How We Diagnosis & Treat Bile Duct Cancer at UVA Health

Bile duct cancer is also known as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA). It may be found inside the liver (intrahepatic) or outside the liver (extrahepatic). 

At UVA Health, we have the latest tools and expertise to find the exact type of cancer. This helps us tailor treatment.

We may use the following diagnostic tests and procedures:

  • Physical exam and history
  • Ultrasound exam
  • CT scan (CAT scan)
  • MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)
  • PET scan (positron emission tomography scan)
  • ERCP (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography) 
  • PTC (percutaneous transhepatic cholangiography)
  • Biopsy
  • Liver function tests
  • Tumor marker test

Depending on the stage and genetic profile of your cancer, you may need different types of treatment. This includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery.

Our surgeons are experts in surgery to treat bile duct cancer. We may need to remove the bile duct or part of the liver (partial hepatectomy). We sometimes need to do a Whipple procedure

Other procedures include:

  • Surgical biliary bypass
  • Stent placement

What Causes Cholangiocarcinoma?

This cancer forms in the tube that carries bile (fluid made by the liver that helps digest fat). This tube is between the liver and gallbladder and the intestine.

If you have colitis or certain liver diseases, you're at an increased risk of extrahepatic bile duct cancer.

Any of these can increase your chance of bile duct cancer:

  • Primary sclerosing cholangitis
  • Chronic ulcerative colitis
  • Choledochal cysts
  • Infection with a Chinese liver fluke parasite

Look for Symptoms

If you're at risk for bile duct cancer, it's important to tell your doctor about any of these signs. 

  • Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes)
  • Pain in the abdomen
  • Fever
  • Itchy skin

Why Choose UVA Health for Bile Duct Cancer Treatment?

As the first in Virginia named a Comprehensive Cancer Center, you can trust that we have the latest treatments and most advanced expertise you can find.

Even more, our cancer specialists are always looking for better treatments. We do this by offering clinical trials. A clinical trial gives you the chance to access the most recent innovations in bile duct cancer care.

Bile Duct Cancer Clinical Trials
A Phase 1b/2a Study of GNS561 in Combination with Trametinib in Advanced KRAS Mutated Cholangiocarcinoma

The University of Virginia Comprehensive Cancer Center seeks adults ages 18 and over with Advanced KRAS Mutated Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) to participate in a research study. This study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of GNS561 given in combination with trametinib. The study drugs GNS561 and trametinib in combination are considered investigational, which means that the combination has not been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, for the treatment of patients with CCA. The study includes 2 parts. The first part, also called Phase 1b, is aimed at evaluating the safety and tolerability of GNS561 when given in combination with trametinib and to determine the recommended doses for the second part of the study, also called Phase 2a. The purpose of the Phase 2a is to evaluate how well the combination of GNS561 with trametinib works and to further evaluate the safety and the tolerability of the combination at the recommended dose in subjects with your condition, presenting with KRAS mutated CCA after treatment failure with first-line therapy. The study involves receiving the investigational drugs, as well as coming in for study visits, which include exams, laboratory tests, and procedures such as having your blood drawn and talking to the study doctor. If you are eligible for the study and consent to participate, your involvement includes a screening period of up to 28 days with at least 2 visits, a treatment period where you have weekly visits for the first two 21-day cycles and visits every 21 days for the following 10 cycles, an end of study treatment visit, a safety follow-up visit, and an observational follow-up period via phone calls to keep track of how you are doing. How long you will be on the study depends on your ability to safely tolerate the study treatment, your response to study treatment, and your and/or your study doctor’s decision for you to continue study treatment. The investigational drugs GNS561 and trametinib, as well as all study-related procedures including doctor's visits and laboratory tests, will be provided at no cost to you. More information about this study can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05874414 [email protected]

A Phase III, Randomized, Controlled, Global Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Tinengotinib versus Physician’s Choice in Subjects with Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR)-altered, Chemotherapy- and FGFR Inhibitor-Refractory/Relapsed Cholangiocarcinoma (FIRST-308)

The University of Virginia Comprehensive Cancer Center seeks adults ages 18 and over with Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR)-altered, Chemotherapy- and FGFR Inhibitor-Refractory/Relapsed Cholangiocarcinoma (R/R CCA) to participate in a research study. The study will evaluate an investigational drug called tinengotinib as a possible treatment for R/R CCA. Tinengotinib is considered an investigational drug for use in this study because it has not been approved by the FDA. Tinengotinib is thought to work by preventing processes that contribute to further cell growth in tumors and also helps limit blood and nutrient supply to tumors in order slow tumor growth. The main purpose of this study is to learn how well tinengotinib works and the safety of tinengotinib compared with the study doctor’s choice of standard chemotherapy treatment. If you participate in the study you will be randomly assigned to receive either the study drug (tinengotinib) or the study doctor’s choice of standard treatment. The study involves receiving the investigational drugs or standard treatment, as well as coming in for study visits, which include exams, laboratory tests, and procedures such as having your blood drawn, talking to the study doctor, and answering questionnaires. Participation includes a screening visit, a treatment period where you will receive the study treatment in 28 day cycles, and a follow-up period after you stop taking the study treatment. How long you will be on the study depends on your ability to safely tolerate the study treatment, your response to the study treatment, and your and/or your study doctor’s decision for you to continue study treatment. The investigational drug tinengotinib, as well as study related doctor's visits and laboratory tests, will be provided at no cost to you. More information about this study can be found at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05948475 [email protected]

