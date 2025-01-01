Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer. This cancer usually grows slowly and rarely spreads to other tissues in the body. Rarely fatal, basal cell carcinoma can cause damage to the nearby tissue. If there is risk of damage, the cancer may need treatment or removal.

Treatment Options for Basal Cell Cancer

At UVA Health, you'll find experts in treating skin cancer. They also use the latest tools to ensure skin cancer treatment doesn't impact your appearance. Depending on where the cancer is located, treatment might include:

Mohs surgery

Removal of the growth with simple surgery

Plastic surgery to repair any cosmetic problems that occur after treatment

If you're not able to have surgery, other treatment options include:

Use of liquid nitrogen to freeze the growth

Radiation therapy

Photodynamic therapy

Creams, especially fluorouracil or imiquimod

Who's at Risk?

Factors that increase your risk of developing basal cell carcinoma include:

Blonde or red hair

Blue or green eyes

Childhood sunburns, freckling or long periods of sun exposure

Fair skin that rarely tans

A family history of skin cancer

A personal history of skin cancer

Treatment that suppresses the immune system, such as having an organ transplant

History of radiation therapy

Frequent use of tanning beds

Certain rare genetic disorders, such as Gorlin syndrome

Signs of Basal Cell Carcinoma

If you're at risk, it's important to watch for these signs of basal cell carcinoma and have a doctor check them:

A sore that may crust, bleed, or ooze for three weeks without healing

A raised, red patch that may be itchy

A shiny bump that can be pearl-like in appearance or, less often, dark in color, much like a mole

A pink growth with a slightly raised border and dip in the middle

A patch of skin that seems shiny and tight, much like a scar

Your doctor will take a sample of the growth and test it to diagnose it and to determine the cancer stage and type.

Skin Cancer Prevention

Lower your chances of getting basal cell carcinoma with these steps:

Wear sunscreen, long sleeves, pants, and hats.

Stay out of the sun during the middle of the day.

UV light is stronger at higher elevations. If you ski or do other winter sports, wear sunscreen.

Examine yourself monthly. Also get regular full-body exams by a dermatologist. The doctor will check for moles, freckles, and other growths.

Limit how much time your child spends in the sun. Discourage your child from tanning.

Learn more about skin cancer prevention and screening.