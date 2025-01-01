Atrial Fibrillation Treatment (Afib)
Does your heart feel "off" sometimes? Like it's fluttering or skipping beats? Maybe you're getting tired and out of breath when exercising, much quicker than before? You're probably wondering about your heart. These could be signs of atrial fibrillation (afib). It's the most common type of abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia) in the U.S.
Afib alone isn't life-threatening. But, it can be scary. And it can be dangerous. If you have it, you're more likely to have a stroke. If you're worried about your heart health, the atrial fibrillation experts at UVA Health can help.
We were the first in Virginia to offer care for arrhythmias like afib. And, we've been nationally recognized and received several awards for our heart care. Becker’s Hospital Review named UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center to its 2024 list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.
Afib Treatment at UVA Health
Afib treatment is complex. There is no one-size-fits-all.
At UVA Health, we've seen more than 3,000 patients since 2004. That deep experience means we know what to look for and how best to treat it.
Atrial fibrillation treatment helps:
- Lower your stroke risk
- Control your heart rate
- Restore a normal heart rhythm
Treatment depends on your age, how bad it is, and what caused your afib. Your care team may ask you to take medication to prevent blood clots.
Ablation and Cardioversion
As you get treatment to prevent blood clots, our teams will come together on the best course of action. Treatment might involve:
- Rate-control strategy (using medicine or procedures to control how fast your heart beats)
- Rhythm-control strategy (keeping the rhythm steady using ablation or cardioversion)
Afib patients with a higher risk of stroke may want a heart device.
What is Afib?
Atrial fibrillation happens when you have too many electric pulses in the upper chambers of your heart. They compete and cause uneven beats.
Atrial flutter is like atrial fibrillation, but it's less severe.
Afib symptoms include:
- Rapid and uneven heartbeat
- Fluttering or pounding in the chest
- Fatigue or weakness
- Dizziness, faintness, or confusion
- Shortness of breath
- Anxiety
- Fatigue when exercising
We can spot your atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter using:
Electrocardiogram (ECG): This measures the electric pulses in your heart. You might get an ECG if you’ve been having trouble breathing, dizzy, fainting, fatigued, or feeling palpitations. Your doctor finds an irregular heartbeat during an exam.
Holter monitor: Your doctor might ask you to wear a special monitor to catch short bouts of irregular heartbeats. That will help them see if it's afib. You might need to wear it for 24 hours (a Holter monitor) or for a month (an event monitor).