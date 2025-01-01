Atrial Fibrillation Treatment (Afib)

Does your heart feel "off" sometimes? Like it's fluttering or skipping beats? Maybe you're getting tired and out of breath when exercising, much quicker than before? You're probably wondering about your heart. These could be signs of atrial fibrillation (afib). It's the most common type of abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia) in the U.S.

Afib alone isn't life-threatening. But, it can be scary. And it can be dangerous. If you have it, you're more likely to have a stroke. If you're worried about your heart health, the atrial fibrillation experts at UVA Health can help.

We were the first in Virginia to offer care for arrhythmias like afib. And, we've been nationally recognized and received several awards for our heart care. Becker’s Hospital Review named UVA Health’s Heart & Vascular Center to its 2024 list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great heart programs.

See other awards and recognition for our heart care.

Afib Treatment at UVA Health

Afib treatment is complex. There is no one-size-fits-all.

At UVA Health, we've seen more than 3,000 patients since 2004. That deep experience means we know what to look for and how best to treat it.

Atrial fibrillation treatment helps:

Lower your stroke risk

Control your heart rate

Restore a normal heart rhythm

Treatment depends on your age, how bad it is, and what caused your afib. Your care team may ask you to take medication to prevent blood clots.

Ablation and Cardioversion

As you get treatment to prevent blood clots, our teams will come together on the best course of action. Treatment might involve:

Rate-control strategy (using medicine or procedures to control how fast your heart beats)

Rhythm-control strategy (keeping the rhythm steady using ablation or cardioversion)

Afib patients with a higher risk of stroke may want a heart device.