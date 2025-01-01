Feeling like your heart is beating too fast is scary. Maybe you’ve also been feeling faint or dizzy. You might be afraid you’re headed for a heart attack. But these could instead be signs you have a heart arrhythmia.

You probably have lots of questions. The heart rhythm expert at UVA Health can help. We have years of experience managing and treating arrhythmias. We offer treatments you can’t always find everywhere. And you'll have access to the newest research through our clinical trials.

Arrhythmia Treatment at UVA Health

At UVA Health, we’re always exploring how to help manage and treat heart rhythm problems. Our arrhythmia care was the first of its kind in Virginia. We use high-tech ways of spotting irregular heartbeats to watch your heart while we treat it.

Arrhythmia treatments at UVA Health include:

Medicine

Therapies

Surgery to directly treat your heart or put in a heart device

Medicine is used to control your heart rhythm. It can also prevent other issues, like blood clots. Or it can treat other conditions causing the arrhythmia.

Therapies, like vagal maneuvers or cardioversion, can restore your normal heartbeat.

Heart devices can both spot and treat dangerous heart rhythms. And surgery can treat your heart directly. These might include: